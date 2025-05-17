Stephen Miller’s group has cooked up a lawsuit, it seems like it’s about a FOIA request, but there’s some layers to this onion. It’s a power grab. This is the guy that is the architect of everything having to do with Donald Trump’s immigration policy. So it would make sense that he’s going after the Supreme Court because the Supreme Court is the one who said, no, you can’t just send this innocent guy to this CECOT prison in El Salvador, facilitate his return.

Caleb Cunningham: So Farron, I think we’re gonna start talking today about this lawsuit that Stephen Miller’s group has cooked up, it seems like it’s about a FOIA request, but I think there’s some layers to this onion.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This is a really weird lawsuit. I don’t even want to call it a lawsuit. I know technically it is, but it’s a power grab is what’s happening and I’m hoping once we get into this, you can explain that a little better because you know it better than I do. But what they’ve done here is they’ve sued, America First Legal, has sued the Supreme Court basically saying, you have to be subjected to FOIA requests. We need to know what’s going on behind the scenes. We want all these documents about Clarence Thomas and Alito, and every communication you had with Sheldon Whitehouse, part of that investigation. But what it really is about is if you are subject to FOIA requests, then that means you’re really an extension of the executive branch of government, which means they hope we have a little more control over what you can do. Now, again, you are the legal expert here. You can explain that probably a little bit better and how that would work, because those are some mechanisms that I’m not quite sure I fully understand. But if what the reporters say is true, then yeah, this seems like a very big issue.

Caleb Cunningham: Well, we all worry about them playing four dimensional chess, but I think in this case, they’re eating the game pieces. And so if we look at, I’ve read the 14 page complaint, and a complaint is a document that starts a lawsuit. This is political talking points. They’re very upset about some things that had to be disclosed and the definition of personal hospitality. But one of the things I learned as a young attorney is when you don’t see a lot of cites to the law and people are just rambling in a document, that means there’s no law to rely on. But what I did find interesting is I did some digging, when our research CREW on this America First Legal Foundation. Now this is led by three men chief of which being Trump’s familiar in human form Stephen Miller. And if you look at their tax documents, they’ve gotten a lot of money lately, $26 million recently from the Brant Foundation, which is a conservative think group.

But if you go pull their 2023 tax returns, which I did do because they’re nonprofit, they’re required to disclose, Stephen Miller, Gene Hamilton and Reed Rubinstein, all making about a quarter million to $300,000 off this one foundation in salary. When you look at these other guys, where they’re coming from, several of ’em sued to try to keep their jobs when Biden took over, they wouldn’t leave and so they had to be fired and they threatened a lawsuit. That failed. If you look at Mr. Epstein, he’s a Federalist Society guy. He published a paper actually in 2012 called, co-authored, gmail.gov. When politics get personal, does the public have a right to know? He also had another legal group kind of like this that hasn’t done anything in about a year. It seems like once he started getting paid $300,000 a year to be over here, he didn’t need to do that anymore. And he also has been appointed to things by Trump in the past. These are all very loyalist Trump people under another name and interestingly, as I was thinking about it this weekend, Stephen Miller’s the only one, certainly at that level that survived the first administration, including Trump’s own family.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And of course, Miller right now, one of his top advisors, he obviously doesn’t have that title, but he is. He’s going out there now. He’s with Donald Trump signing executive orders. He’s starting to do interviews becoming way more visible. And this is the guy that is the architect of everything having to do with Donald Trump’s immigration policy. So it would make sense that he’s going after the Supreme Court because the Supreme Court is the one who said, no, you can’t just send this innocent guy to this CECOT prison in El Salvador, facilitate his return. So Miller has an axe to grind. His group that he still can control from the White House, probably shouldn’t be able to, but he does, now he says, all right, go get them. Go after these people. We need the control of the Supreme Court. We need to let them know we are not playing around, which is a weird message to send to the highest court in the land. You don’t play with them at all. It doesn’t matter. They tell you what you can and can’t do. And this administration, Stephen Miller in particular seems to have a very real problem with that.

Caleb Cunningham: When we look at the other co-founders and vice presidents, they’re all up for appointments in this current administration. Hamilton worked in the Justice Department in Homeland Security. He’s now senior counsel to the White House. We’ve got Reed Rubinstein, who’s the senior Vice President and has been nominated to be a State Department legal advisor. So, the incestuous, they’re getting money from this. They’re bringing lawsuits. And what’s interesting is if you pay attention to what they’re suing then the executive generally mocks it. So the group petitioned the Department of Education to investigate five schools in certain states. Two weeks later, the Department of Education launches the investigation that they filed the lawsuit with. So this is hand in glove action from the executive branch, just guised as legal action through this nonprofit.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely ridiculous what they’re doing. And we also know, and this is a very terrifying thing, you have all these other law firms that Donald Trump has targeted through executive orders or threatened with executive orders. So what they did, these big corporate defense firms, they said, if you don’t target us, we’ll give you a hundred million dollars in free legal representation. They’re almost up to a billion now and part of the caveat is it’s not just legal representation for Trump. It’s whatever you Donald want us to go represent, we’ll give you a hundred million dollars worth of it and again, there are almost 10 firms that have agreed to this. So the America First Legal Foundation, they can file a lawsuit and then if they start to feel like uh-oh, we’re getting underwater, we’re not doing well, because I don’t think they’re very talented. They got almost a billion dollars in some of the biggest law firms on the planet that they can call up and say, hey, we’re cashing in our favor now. You send your big dogs in here to file an amicus brief with it, whatever it may be, get us some legal support and that’s what’s truly terrifying because these people may be incompetent, just evil to the point of being stupid. Those other lawyers that now owe them big favors are not, and that’s scary.

Caleb Cunningham: Well, I encourage everyone to watch Stephen Miller. He likes to operate in the shadows a little bit. But this group is going to be a bellwether, unfortunately, of things to come and what they’re doing will become policy. And what policy Donald puts out is gonna become their next lawsuit.