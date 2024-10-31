America’s Lawyer E121: The DOJ recently announced a $3 billion fine against the tenth largest bank in the country after they pleaded guilty to laundering money for drug cartels. But the fine is nothing compared to the money that they made off the scam. The FBI is conducting an investigation into one of the most popular corporate bankruptcy judges in America after he resigned in disgrace following a massive scandal that may have corrupted countless rulings. And a popular birth control that is used by over 70 million women each year has been linked to an increase risk of developing potentially-fatal brain tumors, but the company behind the product hasn’t been honest about the side effects of this medication.

