The Pentagon was so desperate to smear China during the COVID 19 pandemic that they ran a covert anti-vaccine campaign overseas to stop people from taking a Chinese vaccine to protect against the virus. Also, a new analysis has found that just 50 individuals and corporations have poured more than one and a half billion dollars into political races this year. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: The Pentagon was so desperate to smear China during the COVID-19 pandemic that they ran a covert anti-vaccine campaign overseas to stop people, stop them from using a Chinese vaccine to protect themselves against potential death. I had to read this a couple of times to think that the Pentagon was capable of doing this. And at the heart of it is they were telling, it moved into Southeast Asia, moved all over the place. And what they were doing with Muslims is saying, this has a pig element to it. We’re using pig fluid in this. And of course, the Muslim, if you’re Muslim, you can’t have anything to do with that. You have to say, well, I can’t let you inject me with anything that comes from a pig. It’s called Haram, I think is the term. It’s something we can’t do. But the CIA planned this. This was, in their mind, this is a really good idea to get back at China. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They have this, it’s basically a psychological warfare center that’s actually located down in Tampa, Florida. That’s where they cook up all of these crazy ideas.

Mike Papantonio: MacDill Air Force Base.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And so what they did during COVID was they said, okay, we’re gonna create these fake social media accounts and pretend that we are just average citizens from the Philippines. So we’re gonna go out there, we’re gonna use the hashtag, China virus, don’t trust China. Things like that. And that’s what they did and it actually had a huge profound effect because what they were worried about was, hey, China’s getting some influence in the Philippines. Let’s just make them look bad.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, exactly.

Farron Cousins: Now, at the same time though, China also used their psychological warfare to try to say that, no, the US created COVID-19 in a lab at a military base in Texas. So it’s this weird, just, I mean, this story is almost too weird for a movie.

Mike Papantonio: I know. Okay. So the idea is we don’t really care how many tens of thousands of people die from COVID. We don’t really care. All we want to do is send the message that China is bad for the Philippines. China is bad for other parts of Southeast Asia. We’re the United States. We’re Pfizer, we make better vaccines. Whatever you do, don’t use this pig, that’s what they were saying, the pig fluid that they had in the vaccine as an adjunct, I suppose. But you know what? I went back and as I was reading this I said, God, what are these people capable of? Well, shortlist, 1953 coup in Iran, where they democratically elected leader, well, they kill that person and put in their person because they want to preserve oil for Exxon.

1961 Bay of Pigs. Okay. Castro takes over. US gets involved and we gotta go kill Castro. And it was a disaster. And we’ve never been able to really take Cuba and bring it into our, in as an ally with us at all. 1965 assassination in the Congo of the Prime Minister, to replace him with the people we wanted in power, because they were better for us on minerals. Our companies could go buy minerals. 1970s, the chaos around that they created for people who were against the, they were standing up against the Vietnam War. And they said, we have to do something about it. So they went out and created chaos with journalists, with students, mass chaos, planting people in there, accusing people of planting bombs, all types of ugly stuff.

1973, Allende in Chile. They kill Allende, put Pinochet. Oh, that was a great idea, right? Put Pinochet in power for the oil companies. 1980s Nicaragua. Okay. They get involved in Nicaragua, remember the cocaine, where they’re actually raising money for the war by the sale of cocaine. So, it’s the Sandinistas that they’re trying to hold down. And I don’t know. This goes on and on. I mean, I could go a list of, we could spend half an hour just talking about this stuff. So what do we do? What do we do? Did the Frank Church Hearings help at all?

Farron Cousins: No.

Mike Papantonio: Talk about that a little bit.

Farron Cousins: I think at this point, we’ve got generations of people, not just a generation, who have no idea what any of that uncovered. All of this malfeasance from the CIA, from the FBI, spying on Americans, being a part of your everyday life without you even knowing it. They have all your info. And at the time, obviously, everybody, oh, this is horrible. This is the worst thing we could imagine. But no reforms. No reforms at all.

Mike Papantonio: Well, Frank Church Hearings were so severe. They brought the CIA and said, you tried to kill, you had a plot to kill journalists. You had engaged in actually spying on legislators in the Senate and the House, you were bugging them. You’re tapping their phones. You’re putting bugs in their office to figure out what they’re talking about. You were so involved with the American democratic process that we had to have the special hearing, and we had to bring you to task and say, at least make it public. But you have an entire generation who knows nothing about the Frank Church Hearings. This list that I just read, there’s no reason that they would know about it. You know, this is the stuff that Howard Zinn would talk about. They don’t even teach this in history class. They don’t talk about the CIA. But this thing in China, Jesus Christ, willing to kill thousands of people so they can say, China’s the bad guy.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: By telling them, don’t use Chinese vaccines because it’ll either kill you, make you sick, or, oh, by the way, it has pig material in it.

Farron Cousins: Well, and they went even further too and they said, don’t use masks. Don’t use your face mask made in china.

Mike Papantonio: Really?

Farron Cousins: Don’t use the medical equipment, the respirators made in China.

Mike Papantonio: Really? Now, I didn’t even know that.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. So they were really trying to tell everybody in Southeast Asia don’t trust anything from China. And to a degree, it definitely worked. And again, this was all cooked up down there, Tampa, Florida. And they say it stopped about during, some time during the first year of the Biden administration when people got wind of it. But had that not happened, this would still be going on and I guarantee you, to some degree in some way, this is still happening.

Mike Papantonio: Well, this is was a Trump Biden. I mean, it’s Trump and it was Biden.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, this happened during that period of time. And then you’ve got General Dynamics, apparently they’re the smart guys behind all this, and they want a almost $500 million contract to continue this kind of clandestine acting down, I guess, all over Southeast Asia. What an ugly story.

A new analysis has found that just 50 individuals and corporations have poured more than one and a half billion dollars into political races this year with hundreds of millions flowing to both major parties. I gotta say, they’re both making a ton of money. Timothy Mellon, this was a guy who was born into the right family. Never, I mean, he’s an heir to the banking fortune. Never done anything in his life. Literally, if you look at where his life has started and you say, okay, you’ve got this huge fortune from the Mellon family. What have you done? What have you done constructively in the United States? Go look that up. And you know what you’re gonna find? Nothing. Nothing. But Timothy, he wants to give to the Republicans, God, the numbers are staggering, $165 million, $125 million, $25 million. Just these huge checks he’s writing to the Republicans. Now on the other side, you’ve got Ken Griffin and you’ve got Michael Bloomberg.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Bloomberg is the biggest individual donor himself, individually, $41 million, which seems weird because it’s smaller than the amounts you said, but that is to a specific candidates political action committee. So Bloomberg does hold the record of being the biggest single person trying to pay people off, because let’s be clear, that’s what all this is. Bloomberg, even though he calls himself a Democrat, he doesn’t want regulations. He’s got these media outlets, he’s got his vast fortune. He wants no regulation, so he can do what he wants. Same thing with Mellon, same thing with Griffin. Same thing with all of these other, you got the crypto industry now.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, I was just gonna say, these people are coming out of nowhere.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: The numbers that they’re, talk about it.

Farron Cousins: It’s just so weird because these crypto companies now worth billions for something that doesn’t even exist. We talk about Wall Street not creating any value. These people created something that not only just has a value that they say it has, but doesn’t, it’s not even real. It is by all accounts imaginary.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. It is imaginary.

Farron Cousins: And so they’ve got billions of dollars and they say, well, hey, there’s not a ton of regulations on the crypto industry right now, and we want to keep it that way. We want to make sure people don’t realize that we’re selling them fairytales. So let’s just pay everybody off.

Mike Papantonio: Okay, of the two parties, who is the most likely to give them support?

Farron Cousins: Honestly, I don’t know. I really couldn’t say at this point because I think in terms of these areas that are not tightly regulated yet, I think both parties could go the path of no regulation, just like they’ve done with tech.

Mike Papantonio: I think it’s the Republicans.

Farron Cousins: Do you?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. I think you’re gonna get so much money moving into the Republican party because of these freaks that, as you say, they’re selling a fantasy. It’s not even real. They’re selling air. But they’re making so much money selling air, and they’re gonna pump it in the Republican party. Of the two parties, there’s no question in my mind that the Republicans are getting more billionaire money of the two. I don’t really think it’s close even though this article, Common Dreams, tried to say it sounded like it’s a close call. I don’t think it’s a close call. And I think as the election heats up, you’re gonna see an astounding amount of money moving over to the Republican party.

Farron Cousins: Right. Because this right now we’re not even seeing the tech guys.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly.

Farron Cousins: And their large amounts because again, that’s an industry hugely not regulated.

Mike Papantonio: They haven’t made up their mind.

Farron Cousins: I think you’re right. I think they’re trying to hedge their bets a little bit right now because they’re looking at the same polls saying we don’t know who to give to. But what’s gonna happen I think, is they’re gonna start looking at the Senate races because Google is actually, as much as Ted Cruz goes after them, they’ve been a huge funder of Ted Cruz. So what they’re gonna do, I think they’re gonna start picking the smaller races, buying off little politicians here and there. It’s much cheaper that way. And that way whoever gets in the White House, well, we own all these 435 people.

Mike Papantonio: I think it’s gonna get to where it’s gonna be two to one Republican billionaire money coming to the party for this election.

Farron Cousins: It’s gonna happen soon.

Mike Papantonio: In the next in the next nine weeks.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

