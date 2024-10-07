Eric Adams, the Democratic mayor of New York City, has now been indicted on multiple counts of bribery, fraud, and corruption. The state of New York has been reeling from one scandal to another in recent months. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Eric Adams, the Democratic Mayor of New York City, has now been indicted on multiple counts of bribery and fraud and corruption. And the state of New York has been reeling from one scandal after another in recent months. I’ve got Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins with me to talk about that. Farron, what is your take? My God, it’s become like Sodom and Gomorrah up there. It’s like the old Tammany Hall days is what reminds me of, when you read about Tammany Hall.

Farron Cousins: There must be something in the water up there in New York with all of these politicians that we have just seen. Just a couple weeks ago we sat here talking about the scandal at the governor’s office where one of Kathy Hochul’s top aides was found to be an unregistered foreign agent for China. And now the big one, right? Eric Adams indicted on multiple counts. You’ve got this huge laundry list of countries that he was allegedly, according to the indictment, taking bribes from, taking trips from. Over a hundred thousand dollars in luxury trips all over the globe. And in return, all he had to do was say, hey, Turkey, you want a bigger consulate? Yeah. We’ll approve this multi-story mansion for you to build right here in New York. It is classic corruption, hands down and he got caught. And this investigation, though, five years in the making, they have been looking into this guy.

Mike Papantonio: Which brings me to a question, okay. Yeah. First of all, you’re right. He’s been to Turkey, India, China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Hungary. He’s been worldwide for what? He’s the mayor of frigging New York City. It’s not like he’s gonna change anything in the world. So the point is, it’s not just his office, obviously, the school system. The school system there is being investigated for bribery on contracts to build schools and to work in schools.

Farron Cousins: Three different individuals on that one, I think, right?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. And then the police department. So you got the top cop in New York, well, his twin brother is running payment scams, protection scams. He’s shaking down nightclubs. He’s the top cop, that’s his brother and it’s been going on a long time. Here’s my point to that. All of this has been going on a long time. Okay. So all of a sudden he comes out and he says, look, this has been going on a long time. I haven’t done anything but y’all investigating stuff that’s been going on a long time. Why now? Why are you bringing it up now? And of course, his position is, it’s because he came out and he said, look, Biden, your immigration policy was ridiculous. You’re killing New York. The crime in New York is out of control. We don’t have anywhere to put these immigrants. You’ve made no plans for that. You simply shipped them here and now we have to deal with it. Well, those are pretty strong words. Biden responded almost the next day, said that’s mischaracterization. Then the next thing you know, there’s this investigation going on. All of this has been going on for five years. Okay. So he says, if you go back and look at this, these allegations go back five or six years. Why now? What do you think?

Farron Cousins: Well, I don’t think that this guy obviously was investigated because of his immigration stances especially when you look at the timeline of it too. Because if it goes back five years, well, Biden wasn’t the president. We had Donald Trump in there with his DOJ. And I do think at this point he is looking for any kind of deflection, distraction. Don’t look at what I did. He’s also out there saying, oh, all of this was totally reported. These were perfectly legal gifts that I received. But no, none of them were reported. That’s a verifiable lie that he is telling there. So, his credibility, I think at this point on any issue has been shot to hell.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, I’d have to agree with that, I’d have to agree with it.

Farron Cousins: But, he is trying to push this narrative, trying to say, I’m the victim because of my policies. Because maybe it plays well in New York. It took forever for Santos to even get expelled from Congress. And what we see with Kathy Hochul, hugely unpopular.

Mike Papantonio: Talk about that. It’s just another story.

Farron Cousins: We’ve got so many of these politicians, most of them, unfortunately Democrats at this point in New York, but they’re all trying to tell the same story. It’s not because I’m a bad person or I hired bad people, it’s they’re coming after me because I was going against them. It’s the same excuse we’ve heard from Matt Gaetz about his investigation.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, yeah, totally.

Farron Cousins: They’re coming after me because they want to come after you.

Mike Papantonio: Well, Hochul, you know.

Farron Cousins: The aide that was working with China.

Mike Papantonio: She had an aide working, actually, with espionage with China. The other one, what was he fraud? What was he caught doing?

Farron Cousins: Oh goodness.

Mike Papantonio: It was just one thing after another.

Farron Cousins: There’s so many, it’s so hard to keep track of all of them.

Mike Papantonio: Well, right now, just on this story, we know there are five major investigations going on. Okay. Five. Everything from the school system to the police system to the mayor’s mansion. But here’s his new thing in case you hadn’t caught it. His new thing is, look, this is a war between blacks and migrants. Have you caught that?

Farron Cousins: I haven’t seen that.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, yeah. This immigration thing you’ve done to us President Biden has put all of my people out of work. They’re out of work and now immigrants are moving in to take those jobs. He’s using that whole thing we talk about from time to time and that is the Chamber of Commerce brings in all these immigrants. They work for nothing. You cut off a leg, so bad, ship ’em back to Nicaragua. Well, his point is, that’s what you’ve done to New York. And my constituents, the people who vote for me are angry about it. And he’s been making speeches with black clergy and folks that have a big profile in the black community there. And he said, this is a war between what you’ve created, Biden. You’ve done this, and this is a disaster. I mean, now he doesn’t have anything to lose. Now it’s all on the table. He can go ahead and do whatever he wants to say because he’s gonna have to defend himself.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And we’re gonna see, I think what we’re seeing now, more deflections. He’s not gonna own up to any of this. He’s gonna deny it till the end, and eventually it will cost him his job.

Mike Papantonio: He won’t resign.

Farron Cousins: No, he says, I’m sticking in this. I’ve got more work to do. And it’s work on behalf of who? Working on behalf of Sri Lanka, or are you working on behalf of Turkey or are you gonna work on behalf of the people of New York? Because you can say all you want about, I’m working for my people. No, we’ve got the indictment here. We see who you’re working for.

Mike Papantonio: He’s a hustler fraud. That’s what he is. He’s a hustler fraud. And now he’s using these deflections, as you put it to say, I’m gonna stay in office a little bit longer. I want people to think about this new problem that Biden has created for New York. And he’s even going after the governor. You see, she’s part of the problem too.

Farron Cousins: She’s definitely part of some problems. That’s undeniable here. But I think in general, really this corruption that we are seeing coming out of the state of New York is just absolutely unprecedented levels. And let’s not forget too, this goes back to Cuomo as well. It’s not like they were doing fine before Hochul and Adams took over.

Mike Papantonio: What do you do about it? How do you change? I mean, if you think of the history of Tammany Hall, well, it was what, 30 years before they could move that off of center. This seems to be the same problem there. They’ve got an infrastructure of corruption. That’s what they have. When it’s the schools, the police department, the regulatory agencies, the mayor’s house, you got something that is absolutely built out around corruption. I don’t know how you change that overnight.

Farron Cousins: I don’t either.