America’s Lawyer E117: New York City mayor Eric Adams has been criminally indicted for a bribery and corruption scheme that spans more than half a decade – we’ll bring you all the details. Journalist Ken Klippenstein has been permanently suspended from Twitter for publishing documents that were received via a hack of the Trump campaign. And Democratic senator Cory Booker actually BLOCKED legislation to expand protections to victims of deep fake revenge porn, just to prevent Ted Cruz from getting a victory ahead of the election. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.