Mike Papantonio: Democrats are begging Kamala Harris to get out there and do more interviews before she runs out of time. The public needs to hear directly from her and her strategy of avoiding the media is no longer working. It’s a dog race, man. We have a dog race. And so the argument, one group of people in the Democratic party is saying she’s just not good in front of a camera. That when she’s in front of a camera word salad spews out. She doesn’t sound intelligent. This is her own party. This is the division in her own party. The other part, and that we ought to keep her out of the limelight. Media should not be able to talk to her. The other group says, no, she’s very personable and they need to see her more. They need to see her in a relaxed situation. Right now, the word salad people are winning because they’re keeping her away from cameras.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And look, she did that first debate with Donald Trump, and hands down she walked away with that victory. She kind of let Trump hang himself, but also pushed him into falling into all these traps. So that was great. Unfortunately, there’s no other debates. She does not have another chance to do that publicly or to showcase herself publicly. So now you do have to do the interviews. There was a long time I was saying, look, she doesn’t owe the media anything.

Mike Papantonio: No, I agree with that.

Farron Cousins: And now though, without another opportunity, okay, now it is on you. You’ve got to go out and honestly do what Biden did in 2020. Trump backed out of the second presidential debate in 2020. So Biden said, okay, you’re not gonna debate me. They went to the network that was gonna host the debate and said, all right, I’ll do a two hour town hall. And they did it and Trump was super and ended up doing the third debate. But Biden said, if you’re not gonna go on TV with me, I will do it myself and I will showcase my talents, I will speak to people. And it worked exceptionally well for him.

Mike Papantonio: Will that work with her? I mean, a two hour town hall?

Farron Cousins: I do think she could do it. I do not think, especially when you look at just this word vomit that comes out of Donald Trump, the man is insane. I mean, just almost needs to be in a padded room.

Mike Papantonio: Well, and it’s getting worse.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: It’s getting worse. It’s almost, we’ve been following him for so many years. I think you’re the Trump specialist. We used to see the edges of it. Now it’s just out there every day. And the old man won’t shut up and nobody will shut the old man up. So, I guess the Democrats dealing with her are trying to say, we’re not sold on you getting out there and taking the training wheels off. That’s what’s happening. And only time will tell.

Farron Cousins: Well, that’s the thing is, they’re not gonna know until they try.

Mike Papantonio: Is it working for her now? Do you think?

Farron Cousins: I think in the beginning it worked because she was doing more rallies and actually being out there speaking to people. But now that that’s kind of slowed a bit and we’re in this final stretch, a month away, basically. Now it is time. Go out there, do national primetime live interviews and I know that is scary, but you gotta do the live stuff. Right. She had actually two interviews air this week, but they’re prerecorded and anytime you do the prerecord, you’re gonna get the right saying, oh, well, obviously you have to be in a controlled environment.

Mike Papantonio: Well, and then they’re also going to pull out the best excerpts and they’re gonna put it on all over social media and it’ll sound like she’s out in la la land. That’s what they’re doing with even those interviews.

Farron Cousins: Right. I mean, way back in the day, look, we had interviewed people prerecorded, and we could take even the dumbest person and make ’em sound smart by getting rid of all the stupid stuff. You’d end up with only a three minute interview. But we had some real, real bad ones every now and then that we made look good.

Mike Papantonio: I remember those days. Thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That's all we have for time. But all these segments are gonna be posted right here on this channel in the coming week. Make sure you subscribe. I'm Mike Papantonio, this has been America's Lawyer where we tell you the stories every week that corporate media won't tell you because their advertisers don't let 'em tell the story because they're gonna lose advertising dollars. Or their politics is so Republican or so Democrat that they can't color outside those lines. So they have to tell the party line story. We don't have that problem here, as you've probably figured out.