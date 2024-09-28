Hillary Clinton has a lot to learn about the First Amendment. During a recent interview with Rachel Maddow, Clinton said that any American caught using Russian talking points should be thrown in jail. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: Hillary Clinton has a lot to learn about the First Amendment, apparently. During a recent rant, an interview with Rachel Maddow, Clinton said that any American caught using Russian talking points should be thrown in jail. It went beyond that. She said, if you say something that seems to favor Iran, I mean, this is where she’s going with it. If you say something that favors Iran or China or Russia, not only should you be censored, you should be criminally prosecuted. And I know you hate to hear this, because you and I, I don’t know how much we disagree on this, but she to me, is a political has-been.

Farron Cousins: Oh yeah.

Mike Papantonio: That is just here and we can’t get rid of her. She doesn’t know that her political career is over. I don’t know what she’s waiting for. Maybe some big break, some opportunity. But the point to me is that, how could she not understand how crazy this talk is? We want to criminally prosecute them. I think of Bill Maher. I think of Jon Stewart when they talked about, should we really be in Ukraine? Is that a good idea? Well, do we criminally prosecute ’em because that’s a Russian talking point? That’s how crazy that statement was.

Farron Cousins: It really is. And to be honest, I have no idea why eight years after her failed presidential bid. Why is anybody talking to her or about her? That’s what makes no sense to me. She is not relevant to what is happening today in American politics. She had her chance and she did not succeed. So let’s move on as a party. Bringing her back out there, especially this close to an election when we know people overall do not like her, that was a dumb move. That was a dumb, dumb move by MSNBC to even put her in the spotlight. And then she goes out there and says, oh, well yeah, we had these people who she admits were unwittingly spreading Russian talking points. That big scandal that we talked about recently. But then she goes further and says, well, it doesn’t matter. We’ve got to start prosecuting. This is something the DOJ needs to look at. And you can’t criminalize the speech. In fact, these people who were spreading the Russian talking points, first of all, they’re not even being criminally charged because they did nothing wrong.

Mike Papantonio: Criminally, they did nothing.

Farron Cousins: Criminally. Right.

Mike Papantonio: They did something that she would’ve objected to. They had some discussion about something Russia was doing that she disagreed with. So we throw ’em in jail, we throw ’em in jail because they disagree with what she thinks is proper speech.

Farron Cousins: Right. And look, I don’t like any of those people. I disagree with everything they say.

Mike Papantonio: I don’t either.

Farron Cousins: But, the people who did get charged were not charged because of the scandal. They were only charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Something that Hunter Biden himself has been accused of. Rudy Giuliani has been accused of. It’s something we do a lot.

Mike Papantonio: Well, okay. I used to do a show with Rachel Maddow. She had a morning show. I’m trying to think of who else was on that show, but she’s the one who.

Farron Cousins: Lizz Winstead, Chuck D, that’s right.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, Lizz Winstead. It was Rachel Maddow, Lizz Winstead. They created something for me called the Pap Attack. And I love Rachel. I’ve loved her then, but to me, to have taken the time to even allow this nut job to say that on the air and not come back and say, really? Really, Hillary? Can you hear how crazy you sound? It surprises me. That’s all I’m trying say. It just surprises me because I remember the days she would cut right through all that. She said, it’s so insane. You’re talking about First Amendment issues here and you don’t seem to understand them and you ran for President of the United States. And lost.