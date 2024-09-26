America’s Lawyer E116: Mark Robinson – the Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina – recently had his entire online history exposed to the world, and it looks like his campaign could be beyond fixing at this point. Hillary Clinton is back in the news, and as usual, it isn’t because she did something good. This time, Clinton says anyone that uses what she considers to be Russian talking points should be thrown in jail. And Democrats are tired of Vice President Harris ducking the media, and they are telling her that she could end up losing in November if she doesn’t start talking to reporters. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.