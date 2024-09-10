The state of Texas has created a brand new court system that only deals with cases involving big businesses – and you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the judges chosen for these new courts ALL come from law firms that represented these same companies. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: The state of Texas has created a brand new court system that only deals with cases involving business and you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the judges chosen for this special court all come from the firms, by the way, that represent big oil, big pharma. So you got Abbott, this is a classic Texas case. Abbott says, I don’t like our justice system because corporations who kill people or maim people or cause all kinds of catastrophes that they’re being held accountable in courtrooms. Matter of fact, we’ve had verdicts against, oh my God, we’ve had verdict against our friends in the oil industry. So Abbott says, we’re just gonna start a whole new court system just contrary to every other court system. It’s gonna be the business court system where a business gets to come say we’re a business and we should be handled differently. Talk about the judges that have been appointed here.

Farron Cousins: So far out of these judges, which by the way, a couple other states do have these business court systems, but.

Mike Papantonio: Not like this.

Farron Cousins: Well, see that’s the difference. Abbott said, I’m not gonna do like these guys. I will have the sole power to appoint the judges. I have no review of this. Nobody can check my power and I get to pick ’em every two years. That’s how long your term is. So if you me off, you’re gone in 18 months.

Mike Papantonio: Let’s be clear about one thing. I want you to continue with that. But one thing, there’s no court in the United States, like what he’s created here, is a Frankenstein court. Right?

Farron Cousins: Exactly. And so he went about just a couple months ago, said, let me start picking my judges here. Two at least of them are judges, including the top judge on this business court system, two of ’em represented BP when they destroyed the Gulf of Mexico in Deepwater Horizon.

Mike Papantonio: I handled the BP case. Our firm handled the BP case. We know who they are, we know how they operate. And if you think those cats are gonna be judges that are gonna be there for consumers, Abbott knows that. No, they’re not.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And multiple other judges here, three or four of them also were either representing these companies in court, or they were already judges who had a history of overturning verdicts against fossil fuel companies.

Mike Papantonio: Primarily environmental cases. Okay. Environmental cases where they said, wait, what is it you don’t understand, judge? We have a pipeline coming through the middle of our neighborhood that’s spewing out gases. It’s destroying our aquifer system. It is doing all of this damage. And they went to court and they got a verdict. And so what happens then?

Farron Cousins: These new business judges back when they were regular judges, said, nope, we’re tossing this case. Yes, we know the facts of it. We know that Chevron went through and they poisoned thousands of people in this community. We know the jury said you’re gonna pay them tens of millions of dollars. But no, Chevron is not liable for this. Therefore the entire verdict is garbage. That’s what one of these judges himself did.

Mike Papantonio: No, they did.

Farron Cousins: And now, Abbott sees this and says, oh, well hey, that’s the kind of guy I want on these business courts. And that’s just one of, what is it, 12 to 15 total?

Mike Papantonio: It’s 15. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And they are all the same. They have the history of destroying the environment with their rulings for these corporations. A history of getting rich themselves representing these corporations.

Mike Papantonio: Right. And the appellate court, there’s a special, it’s called the 15th. It’s a brand new appellate court. It’s like, let’s ignore the American constitution that’s worked for all of these decades and let’s come up with a special system to where if these son of a blow up this out in the Gulf of Mexico, destroy an entire ecosystem like the case we handled against BP.

Farron Cousins: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: Destroyed an entire ecosystem, put gazillions of people out of business to where they can’t even make a living. And then let’s say, well, nobody goes to jail. First of all, nobody in that case went to jail, even though Obama, I still can’t forgive him for this, was making a promise. Oh, we’re gonna throw ’em in jail.

Farron Cousins: Tell me who’s to kick.

Mike Papantonio: Tell me who to go after and I’m gonna do it. Do you know how many people went to jail? Zero. Okay. And so now not only do they not go to jail, Texas has set it up that if you do that again, you’re probably gonna win the case. You’re not even gonna have to pay any money to the people whose lives you’ve destroyed. That’s where this goes. And Abbott is so proud because he’s gotten tens of millions of dollars from this industry. Only in Texas on this one baby. I’m telling you, only in Texas is where this could happen.