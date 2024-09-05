America’s Lawyer E113: In less than 9 weeks, this presidential election cycle will be over, but we are about to be overloaded by both candidates as they sprint towards the finish line. Saudi Arabia is refusing to pay their bills for weapons that the US has sold them, and in spite of not getting paid, the US recently announced even more weapon sales to the kingdom. And a new analysis has found that there are just 50 individuals that have given more than $1 point 5 billion dollars during this election cycle, proving that both parties are being bought by America’s wealthiest citizens. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

