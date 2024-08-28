In an op-ed, President Biden called for sweeping reforms for the Supreme Court, including term limits and a code of ethics. Also, Donald Trump thought he picked a winner when he selected Senator JD Vance as his running mate, but Republicans disagree with his choice. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: In an op-ed, president Biden called for sweeping reforms for the Supreme Court, including term limits and code of ethics. The court definitely needs to be fixed, but it’ll take more than an op-ed to make that happen. I’ve got Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins with me to talk about it. Yeah. This is an election issue. This is just being put out there so we can have people get mad about the Supreme Court, and the problem is that they’re really, they’re kinda really missing the big picture. This isn’t gonna, I mean, people who really believe this is gonna happen, it ain’t gonna happen. Okay. But anyway, let’s pick it up and talk about it.

Farron Cousins: But I do agree with what he says in this op-ed, and I think honestly, most people probably do, because term limits for the Supreme Court has obviously been something for many years, the public says, yes, overwhelmingly, let’s not give these weirdos a job for life. That’s not a good idea no matter what industry you’re in, but especially a situation like this where they can essentially overturn the executive branch, the legislative branch. Let’s make sure that these people don’t stay in there until their brains turn into pudding.

Mike Papantonio: Well, Ginsburg, my God, they hauled her out of there in a wheelchair, on a gurney.

Farron Cousins: And people were upset when everybody said, hey, if you resign, we could actually not, and then.

Mike Papantonio: And then she didn’t.

Farron Cousins: There’s always the fights saying, how dare you?

Mike Papantonio: Well, this has zero chances of being approved. You’ve got a divisive Congress, they’re not gonna allow for this kind of thing. The idea of saying now that there’s something so different about 200 years of history, you see, it kind of, as I was reading this article, I got to think about the Warren Court. The conservatives went crazy with the Warren Court, if you think about it. It was all about separation of church and state. It was all about, everything was about civil rights, voting rights. They struck down segregation, police arrests. These were all good things, but the right went crazy about it. And what if they had raised it then? They knew then it wasn’t even a possibility. Matter of fact, the last time that there’s even been any, I think it was 30 years ago, Congress, they passed a bill changing their pay rate. The last time there was any kind of amendment to the Constitution. They changed it for themselves and then they said, we can’t do anything else. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And it really is difficult. I don’t think people fully appreciate how difficult it is to get those amendments passed. The process you have to go through, and like you pointed out, because of the division with our elected leaders, much less division as we’ve talked about with actual people, the division is in Washington. The division is in the state legislatures. And because of that, you’re never gonna get your two thirds or three quarters that you need to agree on this because for conservatives right now, that means two of your justices are out the door, bye. You gotta go. And of course, they’re not gonna do that. And the Democrats wouldn’t do it if it was in their position. But again, term limits are good. And the code of ethics, this is the only court in the country.

Mike Papantonio: I agree, I agree.

Farron Cousins: That doesn’t have to abide by a code of ethics.

Mike Papantonio: I agree with both of those points.

Farron Cousins: That’s crazy.

Mike Papantonio: There’s no problem with term limits. I think the proposal was that every two years, a president would appoint a Supreme Court judge who would sit for 18 years. I think is what it was. And that’s not unreasonable and it certainly isn’t unreasonable to say you have to have your own code of ethics that you have to follow, and you gotta play the same game everybody else does. But, I guess this is purely an election talking point.

Farron Cousins: I think so.

Mike Papantonio: You know, we’re gonna change the Supreme Court. It’s BS. They’re not. There’s no way. I give this zero, maybe even less than zero of happening. But I guess you can stand up and talk about, I want to do something about the Supreme Court.

Farron Cousins: Right. Because you know that your side is energized about how much they dislike the Supreme Court for obvious reasons. But listen, here’s what I tell you makes me mad about this. When Biden came into office, the big issue at the time was you’ve gotta expand the Supreme Court, which is something Congress actually has the authority to do without going through the Constitution. Biden sat on it for a year, and then he said, okay, you guys are still yelling at me. I’ll create a commission and they’re gonna look into it, and then we’ll see what our options are. The commission came back quietly months and months later and said, don’t touch the court. So Biden had the opportunity, he had the public by his side to actually do something and just didn’t do it. He made the decision just not to do it. So this is hollow for me.

Mike Papantonio: But, Farron, it wouldn’t be anything. I mean, honestly, Biden has never, ever pointed towards the need to change the Constitution. He just hasn’t. He’s been very conservative on that issue. And I think what they’re doing, saying to him now, look, you’re a lame duck. You got a speech you can make, you can get everybody jazzed up about this. But the pitiful thing is there are really people that are gonna hear this and say, yeah, this is a real possibility. And if we elect Kamala Harris and we put Democrats, this is gonna happen. It’s just la la land thinking. And I just get, I think maybe some of it has to do with the way the corporate media talks about these issues. Like, this really is a possibility. This is not even a close possibility.

Mike Papantonio: Donald Trump thought he could pick a winner when he selected Senator JD Vance as his running mate. But Republicans, they disagree with his choice. Vance has had a rough start to his campaign and now many in the GOP are second guessing decision making by Trump. But, I think when I’m reading about JD Vance and the people that are critical of him, you know where most of it comes from is the war pimps. The war whores, the Republican war whores hate this guy because he has a tendency to talk about isolationism. He would shut down Ukraine, he’d be glad to shut down Ukraine in a second. He’s hugely anti-war. And so the missile industry, the defense industry hates a guy like this and that’s where a lot of this is being generated.

Farron Cousins: See, I think for me, it’s JD Vance, his past comments, not just about Donald Trump, which he’s clumsily tried to defend and say, well, I bought into the media. No, you cashed in on it.

Mike Papantonio: I didn’t mean to say that.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. But, it’s the comments about women that are giving the Republican so many headaches right now, the childless cat ladies, when you’re talking about the demographic where your ticket was already suffering the most. And in these polls that we see where you’ve got these swing state voters, if women flip away from Trump, just a small percentage of them, they lose. And he is not attracting anybody new right now.

Mike Papantonio: Why would he make statements like, liberal cat lady women? I mean, where does that, in his mind, where does that move him? Doesn’t that just, the MAGA group, he’s going to shore up the MAGA voters. The question is, is he there to incite them? Is he there to excite ’em? Is he there to get him to the polls? Is he there to be another mouthpiece for Trump? Because that’s what he’s become. So what do you do with that?

Farron Cousins: Well, the reason he makes comments like that, just like the reason he made comments about hating Donald Trump and Trump being America’s Hitler back in 2016 is because at the time, that’s where the money was. Now, look, you got a lot of these macho male influencers who make a lot of money going out there on social media, talking about how much they hate women. Women, you belong in the kitchen. And I think.

Mike Papantonio: But, how do you do that and win an election? I mean, when your wife hears that, my God. How does that win an election? Is what I’m trying to say.

Farron Cousins: Well, right. But a lot of these comments were from 2021 and 2022 before he announced he was running for Senate.

Mike Papantonio: Even back then, how did it win an election? That’s what I’m trying to get to.

Farron Cousins: It was more quiet back then. Nobody, well, his was a very popular race, but he was still running off the high of his book and his reformation. And now, oh, I’ve seen the light. I love Trump. But he to me is like so many other folks. He is the political chameleon. If it’s more expedient for me to be this today, I’ll be this. If tomorrow it’s different, I’ll be that thing. Charlie Crist, I think is one of the best examples of that.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, yes, yes, yes.

Farron Cousins: And this guy is a Charlie Crist.

Mike Papantonio: That’s well put, that’s very well put.

Farron Cousins: Like, I’m a Republican and by God I do Republican things. Oh, it’s okay. No, today I’m a Democrat by God, and I’m the best Democrat there is.

Mike Papantonio: Doesn’t it sound like Joe Brzezinski?

Farron Cousins: Scarborough, he’s another great example too. I mean, the guy used to go to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago for parties.

Mike Papantonio: I know.

Farron Cousins: But it’s.

Mike Papantonio: Well, okay. I don’t care. I honestly don’t care. If I were Trump, I’d be looking at the guy saying, why do I have any criticism? Why don’t I have a ghost that just disappears? Doesn’t say anything. Let me say all the stupid stuff I say every day. Why do you get another guy in there to talk about liberal catlike women? It’s just crazy to me.

Farron Cousins: Well, and Trump is the guy who wants the spotlight and I think Vance is not a guy who’s gonna usurp that because he’s not as charismatic.

Mike Papantonio: He’s a good speaker.

Farron Cousins: He’s a good speaker.

Mike Papantonio: Now, you know, we’d be foolish not to admit that.

Farron Cousins: But he’s not like, hey, here I am. Because there are plenty of people Trump was considering that are also attention hogs.

Mike Papantonio: Who else would you have put up there besides?

Farron Cousins: I think the smartest thing Trump could have done would’ve been Nikki Haley. I think if he picked Nikki Haley, it’s over already.

Mike Papantonio: I think you’re right.

Farron Cousins: Polls already showed, by the way, that Haley alone, as the actual nominee would’ve beaten Biden by nine points. Nine.

Mike Papantonio: Wow. What people aren’t looking at, and the Democrats really need to pay attention to this. Hillary won the popular vote by 3 million votes. Okay. And the media kept saying, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Look at these polls. They were looking at general polls. She lost in the electoral college and if they’re not careful, that’s where Harris is gonna lose too because the numbers are not changing that much in the electoral college. As if this morning, now maybe they’ve, something’s happened, but I haven’t seen it. The numbers are holding pretty tight in the swing states.

Farron Cousins: Her approval has gone way up, eight points in a week, and obviously $200 million. But I think, if we’re getting into that, focus on North Carolina, focus on Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, don’t be fooled by the flashy things of Texas and Florida. Can we flip ’em?

Mike Papantonio: What is that?

Farron Cousins: It’s not gonna happen.

Mike Papantonio: We talk about, you actually see columnists talking about how Florida is getting ready, BS. There’s a million more Republican registered voters in Florida. And they say, as you were pointing out earlier, there’s this, what is the community?

Farron Cousins: The Villages.

Mike Papantonio: The Villages. There’s 50% of them are going, who cares? There’s no way they’re gonna cover.

Farron Cousins: It’s a tiny little spot in the middle of Florida that outside the Villages nobody actually cares about.

Mike Papantonio: Right. They’re not gonna carry Florida. They’re not gonna carry Texas.

Farron Cousins: And it’s in the most liberal part of Florida to begin with. So chill out.

Mike Papantonio: Go to where you can win. And I agree, Arizona, North Carolina, those swing states they ought to pay attention to. But this is lulling, probably people even watching this program, they look at the polls and they say, oh, Harris is pulling ahead in polling. Well, there’s two things. It’s a sugar high for one thing. Secondly, those general polls don’t mean anything and we’ve talked, we do polls all the time and we say this all the time. The polls you gotta look at in this kind situation are gonna be the swing state polls. And there’s just not that much happening for Harris.

Farron Cousins: This is gonna come down to four or five states and it’s a tight one.

Mike Papantonio: Your idea, concentrate on two of those states you think you can pull together and go after it. Thanks for joining me.Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all the time we have, but all these segments are gonna be posted right here on this channel in the coming week. So make sure you’re subscribed. I’m Mike Papantonio, and this has been America’s Lawyer where we tell you stories every week that corporate media aren’t allowed to tell you. They won’t tell you because their advertisers won’t let ’em tell you the stories or from a political standpoint, some sides are just so, just so tribal. If you color outside the lines for Democrat, then you’re not accepted. If you color outside the line for Republican, you’re not accepted. We don’t have that problem on this program, as you’ve probably figured out. Thanks.