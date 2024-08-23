According to multiple new reports, President Biden is still fuming behind the scenes about his friends in the Democratic Party pushing him out. His anger is mostly directed at Nancy Pelosi, but he’s also angry with Obama and several others who he feels betrayed him. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: According to multiple new reports, President Biden is still fuming behind the scenes about his friends in the Democratic party pushing him out. His anger is mostly directed at Nancy Pelosi, but he’s also angry with Obama and many, many other people that he felt like he was betrayed by. Pick the story up.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This to me is a bit of a weird one because for Biden to sit anywhere right now and be angry about where the Democratic party is, is absolutely ridiculous. He should be able to see the writing on the wall with this massive Harris and Walz surge that this country has seen over the last couple weeks. He should know like, okay, people don’t like me. And what’s really great about it is that there is this one quote that says, Biden views Pelosi as ruthless and willing to set aside long-term relationships in order to keep her party in power. So he’s mad that, oh, well we had a friendship. How dare you put the good of the country ahead of our friendship? That to me was such a ridiculous thing because Pelosi did the right thing here for the first time in a long time.

Mike Papantonio: Well, look how long they resisted, Farron. Okay. How many shows did we do where we said, okay, what the hell? When are you gonna make your move? So these people did what they had to do. It might have saved the Democratic party. If you’re looking at the polls now, they’re in the fight. It ain’t over by any means.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: But they’re in the fight. And so that would’ve never happened with him staying, and then the other side of it, I guess this is Pelosi’s way to make nice, she wanted to put his face on Mount Rushmore. And so that probably ain’t gonna happen, but it was Pelosi’s way of saying, ah, I’m sorry. You know, these folks did what they had to do. He doesn’t, he has no reason to be angry about it. As a matter of fact, had he done what he should have done to begin with, it never would’ve come to that.

Farron Cousins: Well, And you know what’s really interesting to me is there was a poll that came out about a week and a half ago, and it’s so far been my favorite poll because it showed that one of the big factors in Harris’s polling advantage is because what she’s done is she has won over the double haters. And a month or two ago, you and I did a segment about the double haters.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: An enormous amount, millions of people who hated Biden and hated Trump, they wanted quite literally anybody else. And when he dropped out, those double haters said, oh.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, I can live with it.

Farron Cousins: Well, I guess I’m a single hater now. And the poll shows that they overwhelmingly moved to Harris. So, yes, he himself personally was dragging that Democratic ticket. And I still honestly don’t think he understands that.

Mike Papantonio: Do you remember all the criticism we got?

Farron Cousins: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: Oh my God, the hate we got.

Farron Cousins: That quieted down recently.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. That quieted down recently. You’re right. And they saw, well, maybe they were right when they were beating the hell out of Biden.

Farron Cousins: I mean, we’ve been telling ’em for a year to do this.

Mike Papantonio: No question.