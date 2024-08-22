America’s Lawyer E111: Meta is once again in trouble after it was revealed that they are allowing ads for illicit drugs on both Facebook and Instagram, and now lawmakers want answers about how this was allowed to happen. President Biden gave a moving speech to the Democratic Convention this week, but reports say that he doesn’t have much love left for the Democratic Party after they pushed him out of the race. And an elderly lawmaker suffered serious age-related health emergencies last week, but they are STILL running for reelection. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.