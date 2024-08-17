The Democratic convention will kick off next week, and political analysts are begging the Democrats to NOT overload the event with celebrities. The party needs to prove that they are normal people, and parading a bunch of millionaire Hollywood celebrities on stage is going to send the opposite message. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: The Democratic Convention, well, it’s gonna kick off next week and political analysts are begging Democrats, please, please don’t overload this convention with celebrities like you did with Hillary Clinton. We saw what happened with Hillary Clinton. She didn’t even look like she lived in America. It was like, here’s the problem. These are people who live in gated communities. These celebrities don’t have, they don’t sit around at dinner tables and talk about we can’t afford to buy pork chops. These are people, they live in freaking gated communities. They have nothing in common with the American public. And so, but the Democrats think, well, we need to put them out in front of the, they need to be part of our team, because that’s really going to encourage people to vote for us. It’s just wrong thinking, man.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Let get Beyonce up on stage. Let’s get Taylor Swift, which by the way, those are two names that they may be there. They may not.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, Taylor Swift ain’t gonna show up. She’s smart.

Farron Cousins: Beyonce’s the big one they want though.

Mike Papantonio: She’s smart too and she ain’t gonna show up.

Farron Cousins: Right. They may support ’em, may not, but don’t go to the convention. And you’re absolutely right. We all remember at the 2016 DNC, they put out that video, the fight song video.

Mike Papantonio: Oh my God.

Farron Cousins: That only featured celebrities singing along to it.

Mike Papantonio: It was so crazy.

Farron Cousins: And it’s like, you guys are supposed to be the party of the labor unions. The party of the average working people. Bring those people in. If you really want to drive this thing home, because I think Harris.

Mike Papantonio: Somebody normal, I mean, that’s the term you’re using.

Farron Cousins: Exactly. Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Get somebody that, yeah, I had a drink with that guy the other day. He’s a pretty normal guy. He thinks like I do. It’s just this disconnect where for some reason, and the Democrats are the worst about it. You’ve gotta admit. We do this party/party thing a lot, the Democrats, they just thrive on it. We gotta have this big celebrity. And you know what’s so wrong about it? That’s not why they got the vice president choice they got.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Why did they get him? They got him because he can relate to, in their belief, he’s gonna relate to normal people. He looks normal. He doesn’t look like a celebrity. He doesn’t talk like a celeb. He’s just one of the guys, which was brilliant. And then you just ruin all that when you put, you know.

Farron Cousins: He’s not the kind of guy that needs to be up on stage with John Legend, who is gonna be performing at the DNC. But look, the Republican.

Mike Papantonio: He’s gonna give a speech. John Legend’s gonna give a speech and perform.

Farron Cousins: Well, and Trump at his convention, he was introduced by Hulk Hogan, and that was.

Mike Papantonio: Is that a celebrity, really?

Farron Cousins: But that was so, weird, honestly.

Mike Papantonio: Weird. Weird. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And so the Democrats, I think they also need to look at that and say, okay, we can’t be those people. We cannot be the weird creepy. Get an average voter to go and introduce Kamala. Get a labor union leader to introduce them.

Mike Papantonio: But they already are that. They’re already, that’s already how they’re viewed. And that’s why I thought Tim Walz was such a great choice to say, listen, he’s one of us. He talks like one of us. He looks like one of us. He doesn’t look like a celebrity. He doesn’t live in a gated community and fly around in private jets. He doesn’t, we don’t read him about him on the Mediterranean coast this time of year. This is one of us. And I just don’t know why they can’t let this Democrat celebrity thing go. It was a disaster for ’em with Hillary. And potentially could go wrong here too.

Farron Cousins: Right. If the celebrities already support your party, that’s great. Let them do that when they go out on their press junkets. You don’t have to have ’em at the convention. It does not show that you relate to the average everyday person at all.

Mike Papantonio: People don’t care about ’em.

Farron Cousins: They really don’t.

Mike Papantonio: They really don’t care. Farron, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins:Thank you.

