Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: On average, politicians in this United States are older than those serving in every other country on the planet. In other words, we’ve got a real big problem with aging politicians and voters who keep sending these folks back to Washington. Well, there’s a reason they do. Right? People are writing about what the reason is. I’m interested. Go ahead.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, they believe, of course, oh, older means more experienced. It really comes down to as simple as that, in most cases. This person is older than me, obviously they’re wiser than me. Obviously they know what’s happening here. And they don’t. That old way of thinking that, oh, somebody older than me is clearly better, that’s out the window when you look at the people that we have in Washington, DC Mm. We’re watching them drop like flies at this point, over the last five years, these people that have just been hanging on for too long can’t keep hanging on. And of course, it’s sad. I’m not trying to mock anybody’s death here, but these people should have been out a long, long time ago and enjoy your golden years.

Mike Papantonio: Look at the list. Pelosi, McConnell, Feinstein, Biden. I mean, you go on forever. Here’s a pretty telling bit of information. You’ve got the population age 30, well, 39 is the mean average. That’s in 2022. Now in 2019 it was 50. So that little bit of change is kind of telling you that trend. It’s almost like a, you know, it’s a generational war that has potential, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: You’ve got people that are saying, why in the world are you holding us down? I think that’s why Trump went after Vance. And I’m thinking about what Kamala Harris did with her choice. He’s an older man. He looks grandfatherly. He looks like he’s had experience. How was wondering, what’s your take on that?

Farron Cousins: He, first of all, I love Tim Walz. I think he’s phenomenal. I think he was the best pick she could have made. But he is, and he’s actually only a year older than her.

Mike Papantonio: Right. But he looks older.

Farron Cousins: He really does. My mom even was like, I wish she hadn’t gone with the old guy. And then my mom said, oh, wait, he’s actually younger than me by a couple years. That’s, I didn’t realize that.

Mike Papantonio: I thought it was smart to tell you the truth.

Farron Cousins: But I do think his age at 60 is not as big of a deal. But you’re gonna put him on a debate stage with a 39-year-old. Look at it this way, because look at Mitch McConnell right here, Mitch McConnell has held that same Senate seat for as long as JD Vance has been alive.

Mike Papantonio: That’s amazing.

Farron Cousins: That one seat for JD Vance’s whole life. And he’s still there, freezing up and not knowing where he is or what’s going on.

Mike Papantonio: What’s for dinner.

Farron Cousins: But these people, well, yeah, these people have to go. I mean, Menendez. Menendez should have been gone years ago, but he stayed because, hey, he’s profiting off it.

Mike Papantonio: He’s a criminal. Well, he’s a criminal.

Farron Cousins: Exactly.

Mike Papantonio: He had all those gold bars stuffed under his bed. Yeah. It pays, doesn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It does.

Mike Papantonio: We have always said this, and I don’t know whether you’ve changed your mind about it. Maybe you have. Tell me if you have. But it’s always been my theory, at least, they stay in there because it’s a big money maker.

Farron Cousins: Oh, it is. A hundred percent.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. They go in sometimes with, what’s her name? Haley. Okay. Haley goes in, she goes in with, she’s bankrupt. She has no money at all.

Farron Cousins: Right. She’s got a few thousand dollars in the bank.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Within four or five years, she’s living in a $5 million mansion. Well, how does that happen? Because this pays good. And so to them, it’s just, hell no, I’m not leaving. You can’t force me out of here because the money’s too good. It was like with Feinstein. Look at the money hubby made with Feinstein being there.

Farron Cousins: Pelosi as well, Jesus.

Mike Papantonio: Pelosi, oh my God.

Farron Cousins: Hundreds of millions of dollars that these people can make.

Mike Papantonio: But at some point, don’t we have to say, you had a good run time to get out of here. Let’s put some younger people in here.

Farron Cousins: Term limits are desperately needed. And honestly, it’s weird enough, Ted Cruz is one of the people out there pushing for term limits. It’s the only thing I agree with Ted Cruz on. But I would gladly team up with him if it means we can get some term limits for these people.

Mike Papantonio: That would be torturous to you. You couldn’t do it.

Farron Cousins: It would be, but I would tough it out for that.

Mike Papantonio: All right.