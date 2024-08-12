A new poll has found that a huge majority of Americans believe that the country is sliding into complete chaos – and the big catalyst they say was the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: A new poll has found that a huge majority of Americans believe that the country sliding into complete chaos and the big catalyst they say was the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Um, okay. I don’t buy that, but go ahead. First of all, the chaos, yes. I kind of agree. The numbers are actually startling. I mean, when you look at these numbers where 67% of the respondent says that we’re in trouble, 80% of the voters. But then they narrowed the respondents down by parties and go ahead and pick this up.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. We’re looking at a time where you have, again, 80% of the voters overall, almost equal parts of Republicans and Democrats who say, listen, we look at what’s happening in this country today, not necessarily with politicians, but with politics. We see the anger on both sides. We see violence coming, and this is horrible for this country. This is leading us into chaos, according to what these voters have to say. And yeah, this poll was taken almost immediately after the failed assassination attempt. So clearly very fresh on people’s minds. They see what political violence can do. They remember January 6th. They’ve seen all sorts of things throughout their lives, because we do have two generations coming up where chaos in this country.

Mike Papantonio: It’s been nonstop.

Farron Cousins: Whether it’s the housing market collapse, the economic collapse, the wars.

Mike Papantonio: January 6th, I mean.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. All of it together. And that affects people, that impacts them. They have not known a normal country in their lifetime.

Mike Papantonio: That is such, that’s so well put. It really is. When I looked at this story, I never stepped back and said, yeah, there are two generations that have looked at this and said, my God, this is what we have to live with. So, okay. But at any rate, these numbers are pretty startling. And I was really interested when they did these searches, they found that 65% of registered voters believe that, right after the assassination attempt, that it was divine intervention that prevented Trump from being killed. I’m seeing that out there. I’m seeing it with, there’s kind of nuanced suggestion that there’s a plan here. Trump was saved from this, therefore it must be divine intervention. Aren’t you seeing some edges of that?

Farron Cousins: Oh, yeah. Even Trump himself has suggested that it’s because of God that I moved my head slightly to the left, I guess it was, and it missed me. But if you accept that, then you also have to accept that, okay, then that means God wanted Mr. Corey Comperatore to die.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: I don’t know that that’s the best message to be sending out there. That, hey, God saved me, and this guy got smited.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. I wondered, it’s not a good message. And it’s almost, it’s just so wrong to bring in people’s Christian faith, which, in this country is still alive and well. And try to say, well, I’m going make that into an election idea. It just, there’s something about that that really bugged me when I saw it.