America’s Lawyer E109: The Defense Department has had to backtrack on their plea deal with the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks after massive public backlash – we’ll bring you the details. A new poll found that a majority of Americans believe that the country is sliding into chaos. And bookies, psychics, and all other sorts of people who think they can see the future are making their predictions about who will win this year’s election. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.