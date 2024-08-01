America’s Lawyer E108: President Biden is calling for massive reforms to the United States Supreme Court – reforms that are long overdue but face a tremendous uphill climb before they can become reality. A corporate front group has started creating anti-tax propaganda for teachers to use in their classrooms. Their goal is to teach children that corporations shouldn’t ever have to pay taxes. And Republicans aren’t happy with Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, and they are pushing for a change in the Republican ticket. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR