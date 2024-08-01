America’s Lawyer E108: President Biden is calling for massive reforms to the United States Supreme Court – reforms that are long overdue but face a tremendous uphill climb before they can become reality. A corporate front group has started creating anti-tax propaganda for teachers to use in their classrooms. Their goal is to teach children that corporations shouldn’t ever have to pay taxes. And Republicans aren’t happy with Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, and they are pushing for a change in the Republican ticket. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.