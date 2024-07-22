Boeing won’t be facing criminal prosecution for ignoring safety concerns with their aircrafts that ended up killing hundreds of people. The DOJ has offered the company a sweet heart deal, and the families of the victims are as angry as you’d expect. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: Boeing won’t be facing criminal prosecution for ignoring safety concerns with their aircraft that ended up killing hundreds of people. The DOJ has offered the company a sweetheart deal, and the families of the victims, well, they’re angry, really angry as you might expect. How many times does a criminal have to engage in criminal activity before you say time’s up? We’re gonna round up your executives who made these decisions. We know exactly who made these decisions. We have emails, we have memos, we have a paper trail a mile long. We could call Joe Smith or whoever it is, into a courtroom and say, you made this decision and you made this decision while something was pending where the company had already been given one break. Talk about it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. What happened here and here’s, God, this is so infuriating too.

Mike Papantonio: It is.

Farron Cousins: But Boeing, of course, many years ago after these two massive airline crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed everybody onboard, more than 300 people dead. And the DOJ said, okay, Boeing, here’s what happened. We know for a fact that you guys lied to federal regulators, which is a crime. You ignored all the regular safety protocols, which is a crime. You’re using shoddy contractors, deceiving your own investors. We’ve got you on everything. So give us a couple hundred million dollars and we’ll let you go. Just do not break the law again over the next few years. Well.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, please don’t break the law again. You killed 300, almost 350 people. Please don’t do that again and we’re gonna let you go with paying this little pittance of a money.

Farron Cousins: Right. And then of course, Boeing violated the terms of that agreement. So the DOJ spent the last six months starting in December, going up until last week saying, what the hell are we gonna do with these guys? We can nail ’em to the wall. They violated the agreement. So now we’re clear to prosecute them criminally in court. And the DOJ last week said, actually, you know what? We don’t want to do that. Um, give us a few more hundred million dollars and then super pinky promise us that you’re definitely not gonna break the law again. And that’s what it is. The reason, by the way, this even happened is because if they do prosecute Boeing, hit them with felonies, Boeing would lose their government contracts.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. They can’t do government.

Farron Cousins: That’s what it is. That is what’s at the heart of it.

Mike Papantonio: It’s all, hell with the 350 people. Hell with the fact that we already caught you doing this one time and we nailed you by, nail, I hate to even use that term, we made you pay a fine that was just a cost of doing business. Look, here’s what people don’t understand. The average person out there on the street, if they were to drink a fifth of whiskey and drive 90 miles an hour through a school zone, and they were to hit a child, that’s called manslaughter. Now, they didn’t plan to do it, but their conduct is so reckless, it’s so indifferent about what might happen. It’s so, I don’t give a about what might happen. That’s manslaughter. They could have gotten the people that made these decisions easily on manslaughter. Same thing we’ve talked about, the DOJ simply has no chops. They don’t have prosecutors that’ll go in there and do it. If it’s not easy picking fruit, they won’t do it. It was just like the Hunter Biden case. Until that federal judge said, what the hell? What do you mean you’re just gonna let him walk? Until that federal prosecutor, that federal judge did that, those prosecutors were gonna let him go. Because it’s the Department of Justice. They do nothing where it comes to challenging themselves as trial lawyers. And so this judge, I’m really kinda hoping this judge will say the same thing. Uh-uh, you already had your one chance. You already had a chance to do this. You might keep your contract, but we’re gonna prosecute some people. We’re gonna perp walk some people. Otherwise, the problem with it, Farron, is if they don’t do something, they’re gonna be teaching in MBA schools 10, 20 years from now, here’s how you get away with it. Don’t worry about it. You can make bad decisions that kill people. You can put dangerous products on the market. You can be risky. You can be indifferent. At the end of the day, all you gotta do is pay a fine.

Farron Cousins: Well, I mean, the courses at MBA school now may as well be how to pay off the right politicians.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Right.

Farron Cousins: How to buy the regulators. How to shred documents.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, I’m sure.

Farron Cousins: I mean, that’s where we’re at.

Mike Papantonio: There probably are some courses we don’t know about. But, it’s just a disgusting story. And I love that these plaintiff’s lawyers that represent these claimants said, hell no, we’re gonna make a case. We’re gonna make it public, and we’re gonna make this judge decide whether this is what the civil justice process should look like in America. I think there’s important things.