We are a country of more than 330 million people, and the top two candidate for president this year are a man with one foot in the grave who can’t remember where he is most of the time, and the other is a narcissistic convicted felon hellbent on revenge. Is this really the best that this country could do? Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.