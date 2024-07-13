Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: As I look at this, this nepotism, this hanger on culture, can you imagine what they’re going through right now? Those folks that their whole life is getting invited to the White House for a White House dinner, being able to take a picture with Uncle Joe, with their arm around the President. These hangers on are in hell right now because most of them paid big, big money to have that kind of access and now that’s even gone. So they’re defending him. They have to defend him. They have to defend him and that’s what’s so sad about this.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And now there’s even talk, according to a report out on Tuesday this week, there’s talk that they may go ahead and just nominate him early,

Mike Papantonio: Early. I saw that.

Farron Cousins: So that you don’t have any more of this talk that, hey, what about Gretchen Whitmer? Hey, what about Gavin Newsom? Hey, what about Andy Beshear? By the way, Beshear, Democratic Governor of Kentucky, a red state. But he’s proven, hey, I can win a red state. There’s a good person sitting right there you could snatch up, pair him with Gretchen Whitmer, put Elizabeth Warren with somebody, fricking Bernie Sanders. I mean, my God, Sheldon Whitehouse. I could name so many people right now that you could stick on that ticket. But instead, look, I’m seeing posts on social media from these vote blue no matter who people that say that he’s the only one who can beat Trump and that is, that’s BS. It’s BS.

Mike Papantonio: The blue hearts. You know what our people know to do? If they see the blue hearts on comments, they’re out of there. Because all that is, is trolls. They’re the same people that you, we did a story one time where you were in Washington and you had all these social media folks in there. Oh, they’re gonna meet the president. He’s having lunch with us. All we have to do is go online and put a bunch of frigging blue hearts up every day and we’ve done our job. Right? I mean, isn’t that part of the problem? These folks are so committed to this access to, oh, I know the president, I was in his, I had dinner with him. I went to the Christmas party. It’s just nauseating, man.

Farron Cousins: Look, if Donald Trump got up on that stage and did any of the things that Biden did, if he froze, if he had told us we finally beat Medicare, I would’ve been doing segments about it, up right now, I’d be doing a segment about it again, I promise you because I do cover all of his slips and all of his mental screw ups and all the horrible things he says. But I’m also not gonna sit here and defend Biden when it’s something I would’ve attacked Trump for. Absolutely not. I’m not that tribal. I’m not gonna be, what do they call it? Blue MAGA. I’m not Blue MAGA.

Mike Papantonio: Blue MAGA. Yeah. I’ve got right here. Yeah. That is the new thing. Blue MAGA is no different than Red MAGA. They’re blue, Red MAGA is red. That’s the only difference. What about, I don’t know if you’ve wondered, you know Saturday Night Live has never done, they’ve had so much material. How do you not do a segment on this about what’s happening? They could have started this a long time ago, and we could have said, well, let’s take a look at it. But no, their goal, corporate media is to protect the guy. It’s small things like that, that all coalesce and they allow this man to make it this far. And I don’t, even if you replaced him right now, it wouldn’t make any difference. I see any difference.

Farron Cousins: Well, Biden’s very lucky because right now, SNL, it’s summertime. So they’re not doing new shows. Although they have come back and done special segments here and there, but he is so lucky that they’re not around to be able to make fun of him.

Mike Papantonio: But they wouldn’t do it anyway. That’s my point. They wouldn’t do it anyway. That’s kind of the point I’m trying to make, Farron, is that they’re so committed to this one ideology that all of this has been happening for two years, and they’ve been totally silent. They don’t even do a segment to where people might ask a question, what the hell is this about?