Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Media outlets all over the world have been calling for the president to step down and let someone else be in charge of the Democratic nominee position this year. But after a weekend with his family and advisors, Biden is still refusing to let anyone else take his place. I’ve got Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins with me now to talk about what’s happening. Freezing on stage, discussing healthcare, discussing the economy, disorientation, it’s a freak out. The first people freak out, obviously, are the donors, right? Because they put so much money in. I mean, you’ve got the weapons industry. It’s expensive buying politicians. The weapons industry put millions into Biden, pharmaceutical industry, millions, banking industry, the Chamber of Commerce, so they could get all this immigration. So, that was the deal. We’re gonna, we’ll support you, but bring in immigrants so we can have cheap labor. This is all, this is an expensive thing for donors and right now they are totally gone bananas. What’s your take?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, absolutely. Friday morning, morning after the debate, I’m going through news like I do every single morning and what stuck out to me was not just the fact that you had all these American outlets freaking out about Biden, talking about how horrible it was, but it was the international outlets. BBC, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, all over the world they were freaking out about what they saw on that stage Thursday night, because it’s not just about policy here in the United States. These other countries know like, well, wait a minute. That’s the guy I have to work with as an ally, that’s the guy I need as a trade partner. And if he can’t even do the job, I know the other guy on that stage is also horrible for our country. We are screwed, they’re saying across Europe.

Mike Papantonio: Here’s what they’re saying. You’ve got people who would blow us off the face of the map. Okay. You don’t think Iran’s looking at this, North Korea’s looking at it. Everybody, all these nutcase world leaders are looking at this guy freeze up, and they’re saying, this is the guy in charge. Maybe it’s time we make a move. This is a Commander in Chief that if you listen to what’s being said now that he has something called the sun downer syndrome. I’m not really familiar with it other than the fact that people are suffering from dementia. I think you’ve done a segment on this, but the’s suffering from sun downer syndrome, and I’d like you to talk about it. But this is a guy that in the middle of the night, has to make complex decisions about the safety of this country. They’re complex, they’re critical situations that he has to make quick decisions from. And they’re saying now, well, no, he has this syndrome. It’s called sun downer syndrome. Talk about it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. What happens according to mental health professionals, is you see a lot of this in people with dementia or Alzheimer’s or a handful of other very serious cognitive problems. And what sundowning means is almost exactly that. When the sun starts going down, at the end of the day, this individual suffering has been through the entire day and they can wake up sharp as a tack. Right. Totally coherent, cognizant of everything. And then as the day goes on, later afternoon, early evening, that’s when they start slipping. And the reason that we see a lot of this talk right now is, because obviously this debate, which started at 9:00 PM Biden’s terrible, he can’t string two sentences together to save his life.

Mike Papantonio: What are the hours? Basically on what you’ve looked at, this is not something new. This is something they’ve looked at.

Farron Cousins: Oh yeah, this is absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: What kind of hours are you talking about? They get up in the morning, four o’clock, five o’clock, they’re out of it. What happens?

Farron Cousins: Typically Yeah. Later afternoon is what it says. It can happen earlier, it can happen a little later. But when you start seeing that, that is a very troubling sign. And again, to just kind of reiterate it, Biden could not perform at 9:00 PM. The next day while still suffering from that cold because he was coughing a lot, but at 1:00 PM the next day, he gives a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina. Great speech, energy.

Mike Papantonio: But is he’s off a teleprompter there?

Farron Cousins: But he’s got the energy. He’s not dragging. He’s not looking off into space. He performed well. And honestly, I think the difference is literally night and day. We’re seeing it.

Mike Papantonio: Do we want a nighttime president, I guess is what it comes down to. Look, this is, they can’t hide him in the basement again. Okay. If you remember just several months ago, they said, we’re gonna do the same thing we did last time. We’re gonna put him in the basement. He’s gonna come out when we have to bring him out, but he’s gonna be in the basement. And so the problem is they can’t do that now. Right. I mean, it’s out there. And the question is, how bad is it? How do you put him in the basement now?

Farron Cousins: Oh, you absolutely cannot. It’s gonna look like you are in fact, hiding him from the public. And what’s really concerning here is that now, now that this is out in the open, we’re starting to see these people that have worked around him throughout his administration, and they’re saying, well, wait a minute, guys. This is actually not new. We have been raising the alarm bells from inside this administration for years. Carl Bernstein, renowned journalist.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly. And how do you get any more left than Carl Bernstein? But go ahead, pick up with that.

Farron Cousins: He comes out and says, listen, we have heard this. We have been told this. We have also been told that this administration, the people in charge of Biden have dismissed it at every point. Staffers from the White House came out earlier this week, and they said, we feel like we have been lied to because we have, this guy has been hidden from us.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. I don’t buy that. I know that’s what they’ve said. I don’t buy it.