Mike Papantonio: Look, the corporate media is complicit in all of this. Corporate media, they know what’s going on. They’ve known what’s going on, but this is their guy. They thought they could make it through one more cycle. If we can just get him through one more cycle, he’s gonna give us all this stuff that he’s giving them. As you know, we’ve done stories on that. But as corporate media, there’s no way that they can stand back and say, well, we didn’t know it. Yeah. He’s been their waterboy, he’s been their fanboy for at least a year and a half, maybe even two years. They knew it. The staff knew it. Obama knew it. Hillary renew it. And instead of telling us they create this elaborate lie, this remarkable reality, elaborate lie that they repeat again and again to where there’s nothing serious. Don’t paint it. There’s nothing to look at here.

What you’re seeing with your eyes, it ain’t real. You’re making that up. It’s all fake. And this elaborate lie during a time when this man is in a very serious mental decline where they understand, it’s like the New York Times, New York Times said, for the good of the country. Now, that’s really it, isn’t it? For the good of the country, step down, rather than taking this selfish, this selfish risk that you’re putting out there by saying, look, I can do this again. I can do it again. He’s doesn’t seem to understand the imminent risk that he poses every time he gets on stage and does that, every time he falls down, every time he bumps into a wall, every time we start seeing this mumbling gibberish, we’re not the only people seeing it. But the corporate media and the Obamas and Hillary Clinton and all of the Democratic Washington elite said, don’t believe what you’re seeing. It’s not real. It’s almost like a line out of the animal farm. You know, it’s where the pigs were telling the sheep, don’t believe what you’re seeing. And they’re saying, well, what the hell happened to the other sheep? Well, don’t believe what you’re seeing. That’s the problem here, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It it really is. And look, we also have all of these people that at one point were firmly behind Biden. James Carville, Paul Begala, both of them coming out in the last few days here telling us, oh God, there’s a problem. Get him off the ticket.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, Begala even said that? I know Carville.

Farron Cousins: Begala said that. I saw it this morning. Begala did come out too.

Mike Papantonio: Carville’s been saying it. And every time Carville says it, all the snowflakes go freaking crazy. How dare he say that? Everybody’s been saying it. Jon Stewart, Bill Maher, name it, Cenk with TYT. They’ve been saying this for a long time.

Farron Cousins: But Carville, a month ago we were talking about how Carville said, hey, young people, if you don’t vote for Biden, you’re idiots, basically.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, I know.

Farron Cousins: And now he says, oh no, nobody needs to vote for this guy. We need a different person.

Mike Papantonio: Okay, I get that. But, but Farron, doesn’t it just really burn you up that it’s not like Carville didn’t have any indication of this? Carville is on the inner circle there, man. Just like the media is part of the inner circle. They’ve known this and they’ve been willing to sacrifice and risk the safety of this country so they can have their guy. It’s like a team baseball. Oh, we want the guy with, our guy. We don’t want the guy with the red hat. We want the guy with the blue hat because he’s on our team. But you know what, it was almost crazy to watch. I mean, Hollywood, Rob Reiner comes out in his talking like he’s demented. Obviously if you listen to Rob Reiner, his reaction to all this, it’s almost like he’s a demented crazy man.

Jane Fonda, oh, I cried all night because of it. Jeffrey Katzenberg, you almost expected him to say, where are my seven dwarfs? Where are my Disney seven dwarfs so we can get this guy the hell off the stage? It’s disgusting because they’ve all known it. And every time we talked about it, it was, oh my God, how dare you say that about our president. But the truth is, we’re in the middle of it now. I mean, where does it go from here? How do you, first of all, I don’t see a recovery. Okay. They can put him in front of a teleprompter. He can read like a child when he is having a good day, sometime before four o’clock in the afternoon. But at the end of the day, he has to answer questions, man. Journalists have to ask him questions, and he’s gotta be able to deal with that off of the teleprompter.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And I don’t know that he can fully recover from this. Look, he was already, the day before the debate, the latest polls came out, showed that they had shifted again. Trump was ahead by one point in those polls. He had gotten tons of great polling news after Trump’s convictions. So you’re facing a convicted felon at that point and even before you melted down on that debate stage, you started losing to him again. The polls have now shifted. He’s now losing by three points in those same polls to Donald Trump. Again, a convicted felon who also is not mentally all there.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly. How do you even, but the Democrats understand that. The Democrats, all they gotta do is put up a real candidate. They’re saying, well, maybe Kamala Harris. Really? Kamala Harris is gonna fix this. This guy Trump should not.

Farron Cousins: She’s complicit in it.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Oh, she’s absolutely complicit.

Farron Cousins: So you can’t put her up.

Mike Papantonio: She’s with him every afternoon. They’re in those offices talking and he’s freezing up after four o’clock there too. But he’s gonna be, Trump is gonna be the next president, and it’s wholly because of what happened with that inner circle, the Obamas, Hillary Clinton, the corporate media, donors that should have known better, staff that should have known better, all of the talking heads that clearly knew better and defended him anyway, because he was a Democrat. And they can’t think anything except Democrat.