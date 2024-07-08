Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: You know, one thing that bothers me, and not just me, it bothers a lot of political writers, is what I call her Lady McBiden. Lady McBiden, who doesn’t have enough decency, doesn’t have enough class to give her husband, 81-year-old man with dementia, permission to quit. What’s your reaction to that? I mean, it really bothers me. The last few years, just give him, let him live with a little grace, a little dignity in the last few years of his life. Why do you wanna put him in the middle of this?

Farron Cousins: You know, I’ve seen a lot of that too. And right now, nobody on this planet knows that man better than Dr. Jill Biden. So she sees this, alright. There’s no way that she cannot see what has happened to her husband over the years. She is with him all day. So she knows the difference. Like he wakes up, we have wonderful conversations, by the end of the day, I don’t know what he’s saying anymore. So there is no excuse. She should be the one protecting him and saying, Joe, listen. They had that meeting over the weekend in the Hamptons where the whole family was there, even Hunter, and Hunter says, dad, stay in. Well, we know why you want him to stay in.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, of course.

Farron Cousins: But Jill should have said, no, listen, look, we know how dangerous what’s on that other side is. We have to just make sure that that doesn’t win. And unfortunately, that means you can’t do this anymore. Look, you were President of the United States. You will be in the history books.

Mike Papantonio: Right. I was First Lady.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: But, it’s almost like she can’t let go of that First Lady status. I can’t let go of this. This is just, this is too intriguing. It’s too big for me to let go, to have the decency, to give my husband permission to, you don’t have to do this, Joe. Live your last life, the last part of your life. He’s 81 years old. Live the last part of your life with some dignity, with some grace. I’m all good with that. The family’s good with that. You have nothing to prove to us. Isn’t that what you do if you really care for somebody?

Farron Cousins: Look, we sat here saying the same thing about Dianne Feinstein. Like, listen.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, good point.

Farron Cousins: You’ve spent too much time in office. You’ve got some good accomplishments. Retire with dignity and let somebody else, you know, pass the torch to somebody else. And then what happened? She didn’t do it. She died in office. Now, we’ve lost two amazing people from the House of Representatives who ran for that Senate seat, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee ,not gonna be in Congress next year because Dianne Feinstein wouldn’t retire. And it me off. And we’re looking at the same thing here. I don’t even know if he’ll make it to the election.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, he’s not gonna make it to the election.