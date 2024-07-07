Rudy Giuliani suffered another major humiliation this past week, as the state of New York officially revoked his law license. In their decision to strip him of his ability to practice in the state, the state bar said that Giuliani had “intent to deceive” the public and the courts with his legal attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. This decision could play a major role in the prosecutions that Giuliani is still facing, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.