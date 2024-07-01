Donald Trump’s campaign is threatening to sue a liberal PAC for running an ad featuring Trump talking about the so-called “dangers” of mail-in voting. In the 30-second spot, the group compiled a supercut of Trump warning his followers about how “bad” voting by mail can be, and the group then encouraged viewers to follow the advice of their MAGA leader. Trump’s campaign is alleging that this is a violation of federal law, but there’s no law against quoting a politician saying stupid things. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

