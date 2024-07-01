Millions of children from low income families are going hungry this summer thanks to decisions from Republican governors and Republican-controlled state legislatures. 13 Republican-controlled states have opted out of a federal program to provide nutrition benefits and subsidies for low income families that they typically only receive during the school year. This means that millions of children in these red states have no idea when or where their next meal will come from. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.