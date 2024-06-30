Conservatives were angry this week that a CNN anchor wouldn’t allow a Trump campaign spokesperson to lie on air during an interview on Monday, and one of the leading voices calling out this “grievance” was Matt Gaetz. Gaetz doesn’t have a stake in the fight at all, so why is he sticking his neck out to defend the Trump campaign’s lies? The answer is simple: He still desperately wants, and likely needs, a presidential pardon, and he’ll only get it if Donald Trump gets back into The White House. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

