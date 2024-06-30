Conservatives were angry this week that a CNN anchor wouldn’t allow a Trump campaign spokesperson to lie on air during an interview on Monday, and one of the leading voices calling out this “grievance” was Matt Gaetz. Gaetz doesn’t have a stake in the fight at all, so why is he sticking his neck out to defend the Trump campaign’s lies? The answer is simple: He still desperately wants, and likely needs, a presidential pardon, and he’ll only get it if Donald Trump gets back into The White House. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

