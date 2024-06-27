America’s Lawyer E103: This year’s presidential election is going to be decided by voters that are now being called “DOUBLE HATERS” – which means they can’t stand the thought of voting for Biden OR Trump. We’ll explain what this means for the race. Scientific studies have shown for decades that chemical hair relaxers were causing all sorts of health problems in women, including cancers, but the public is only just now learning of those threats. And President Biden’s team is warning him that his current campaign strategy is going to make him lose the election. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR