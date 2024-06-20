The House Ethics Committee announced this week that they were ramping up their investigation into Matt Gaetz over alleged illicit drug use and payments for sexual favors from young women. And now new reports say that at least one witness has confirmed that a payment she received from Gaetz was specifically for sex. Other witnesses have said that they were paid by Gaetz to attend parties that featured sex and drugs. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses these new revelations.

