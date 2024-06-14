According to a new poll, young voters are becoming increasingly frustrated with the political system, and they believe that our country has become a dying empire led by bad people. Mike Papantonio is joined by Independent newspaper publisher Rick Outzen to discuss the topic.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: According to a new poll, young voters are becoming increasingly frustrated with the political system, and they believe that our country’s become a dying empire led by bad people. I’ve got independent newspaper publisher, Rick Outzen with me to talk about this. Rick has got one of the most successful independent progressive newspapers in the country. Rick, give me your shot on this case. As you’re looking at these facts situations, it looks like trouble for Biden where it comes to young voters.

Rick Outzen: Well, it does. We got two candidates whose old as dirt. So neither one ’em are overly excitable, but Biden needs this young vote. They helped him before, 2020. Gen Z, young millennials, you’re looking at half of them, 49% don’t believe that elections represent people like them. They don’t believe the political system represents ’em. They see all politicians as corrupt.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. They describe them as corrupt, don’t they?

Rick Outzen: Right, right. And that’s at 60, that’s two thirds that are saying that.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I guess the most bothersome thing is the projection that they’re giving where they consider the US a dying empire because of the bad leadership. I mean, is there any other way to read this?

Rick Outzen: Right. Well, and you talk to ’em, we interview this age group a lot and trying to find out what’s exciting them, and it’s, Biden just doesn’t connect. The word Bidenomics means nothing to them.

Mike Papantonio: Well, what are you talking about? In other words, Bidenomics, they come out, they say, we’ve got something young. We’ve got something fresh.

Rick Outzen: Right.

Mike Papantonio: This is the economics of your generation. And it was a disaster. I mean.

Rick Outzen: I’m just thinking, wearing a Rastafari hat or or spoken a blunt, you know.

Mike Papantonio: Right. Well, he’s pulled it off. His advisors said, don’t use the term Bidenomics anymore, because the young folks are not connecting with it.

Rick Outzen: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So one thing, I don’t know, I think you probably covered this in your newspaper, the Carville, James Carville coming out and saying, all young people are stupid. They’re not engaged. They don’t have enough sense to know this is the most important election. So hell with ’em. Actually, he said F ’em or something to that degree. I mean, it was crazy. I mean, it was like a crazy.

Rick Outzen: And that helps.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, that really helps. James Carville, who was the voice of the Democratic Party, as long as I can remember. But the truth is, it’s hard to argue with these facts. You had Biden come in and say, look, I’m gonna do this student loan payback, which I think is really good idea. But it comes down to the fact that it’s not moving anything. I mean, handout billions and billions of dollars, it’s not moving anything, is it?

Rick Outzen: No. And you’re looking at these young kids, they want an AOC, they want someone strong to stand up on the issues that are important to them. And you’re looking at, the thing that when I went through this, Mike, and you see, I highlighted it, but as I was going through it.

Mike Papantonio: Well, it’s startling. Some of these numbers are startling.

Rick Outzen: Oh, yeah. You’re looking at 55% of the political system doesn’t represent us. 64%, America’s in decline. 54%, the country’s going downhill. But then you look at this is, if you took Gen Z and millennial off of this, you would think this was a Trumper. Trump would be, this is the kind of, this is what we hear from the Trump camp.

Mike Papantonio: Well, as a matter of fact, Trump, he’s running his campaign that is basically, it’s voters will do better, if you look at voters, the voters that do better for Trump are the low trust voters. The ones that have given up on Congress, they say it’s a joke, and that’s what these numbers sound like to me. Right?

Rick Outzen: Right. And that’s what I’m looking at. I’m seeing they’re not connecting with this group, and if they don’t trust the system, maybe Carville’s point is that we don’t want ’em to vote.

Mike Papantonio: Well, it’s not just Carville nowadays, it’s Maher, it’s Bill Maher, who’s always been a crazy left-wing progressive. You got Carville, as I say, has been the voice of the Democratic Party for so long. You have all of these celeb types that at one point were saying, yeah, this is our guy. But now you’re wondering, right?

Rick Outzen: Right. Exactly.

Mike Papantonio: And you wonder because if he can’t bring in the young voters, he’s got a big problem on his hands.