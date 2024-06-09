A new report has found that the intelligence community regularly distorts their own findings to fit in the with policies of the administration in power – and they’re doing it for both Democrats and Republicans. Also, a popular heart pump used on cardiovascular patients has now been linked to dozens of deaths and possibly hundreds of injuries – but the FDA refuses to pull the device from the market. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: A new report’s found that intelligence communities regularly distort their own findings to fit into the political policies of the administration in power. And they’re doing it for both Democrats and Republicans. And they’ve been doing it for generations, haven’t they?

Farron Cousins: Yes, they have.

Mike Papantonio: Pick up this story.

Farron Cousins: So what the folks at The Intercept found via this new RAND study that came out was that it doesn’t matter who was in the White House. And it actually, what they said is it kind of turns the tables on the whole deep state theory, which is the intelligence community’s not necessarily the deep state. It is the person in the White House. Because specifically they looked at both the Trump years and the Obama years, and they found that what the intelligence community actually had, the real intelligence ran counter to what the administration’s narrative of the day was. With Obama, they found all this horrible stuff about Russia, but he was trying to make peace with Moscow, open up relations. So they went to him and said, okay, uh, it’s not that bad. Things are actually pretty good. They left all the real intelligence of the horrible things Putin was doing behind and just told him, hey, they love your policies. You’re doing wonderful. Good job, Mr. President.

Mike Papantonio: And then when they needed it, when Hillary Clinton lost the election, and they had to say, well, God, that’s because of the Russians. They turned all that. But that was driven by the White House, is the point.

Farron Cousins:: Yeah. And with Trump, it was with the Khashoggi murder.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly.

Farron Cousins: He wanted to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia. They had all this intelligence that they murdered Khashoggi

Mike Papantonio: Oh, yeah. Murdered him, dismembered him while the Prince was sitting there watching it on television. And so the agency comes out and says, well, you know, we can’t be sure. We don’t know. The, we don’t know is always the safe haven isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: We don’t know. But we do know this. We know that that soulless, shameless psycho Cheney manipulated the intelligence organizations to verify that, yes, we need to go bomb the hell out of Iraq, that had nothing to do with 9/11. They manipulated that, they manipulated all the agencies and those agencies came to Cheney and Bush at that point and said, well, what is it you want? Well, we want weapons of mass destruction. It was an absolute lie. The agency knew it was a lie. I mean, the articles that are coming out, books that are coming out now, say, yeah, we knew it was a lie. We knew when we showed up at the UN and talked about these tubes, that was all. We knew that. But that is manipulation. That’s the kind of manipulation we’re talking about. And Cheney was able to kill a million people. The soulless freak of a person was able to kill 1 million people by manipulating these gutless wonders at the CIA and the NSA and the FBI. That’s the headline to this story, I think.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And I think it created a bit of a culture change within those agencies, rather than Cheney having to direct them, make your intelligence fit around this, they learned, and the generation that came up after them that did serve in Obama and Trump administrations, they knew, okay, rather than us having to be told to cook the intelligence, let’s cook it first.

Mike Papantonio: Is he still alive, by the way? Is he still? The last time they gave him a pig heart or some kind of mechanical heart, he’s like Darth Vader. Is he still alive?

Farron Cousins: He is.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, my God, what does it take for this guy just to move on? The ugliest story in American history was the product of this very concept in this story. That is the White House manipulating intelligence and a million people, a million deaths because this shameless psychopath freak Cheney took advantage of that and said, yeah, we need to invade Iraq, even though he knew it was an absolute lie.

Farron Cousins: Yep

Mike Papantonio: A popular heart pump used on cardiovascular patients has now been linked to dozens of deaths and possibly hundreds of injuries. But the FDA refuses to pull the device from the market. No surprise to me. I mean, how many times have we said, yeah, you got an organization that doesn’t work. The FDA is dysfunctional. Now lay the case out. Lay this out and let’s talk about it just a little bit.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This is involving the Impella heart pump, which is a small little device that they implant into the heart of heart patients undergoing surgery. It’s a temporary implant. It does not stay in permanently. And what the FDA has found over and over and over again is that this thing is tearing the walls of the heart. And when that happens, I think it’s what, 80 to 90% fatality rate.

Mike Papantonio: You’ll die. You will die. There’s no question you will die. And there’s, is there an alternative? Yes. There’s something called a balloon pump. They don’t need this thing that they put in the heart. It ends up, as you can imagine, it tears into the artery. Once it tears in the artery, you cannot stop the bleeding there on the operating table.

Farron Cousins: They have minutes to act before its death.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. You are gonna think I’m making this up right now. But you read this story. Viewers are gonna think I’m making this up, but it’s right here in the story. The FDA said, oh, we have the solution. Let’s put somewhere in the warnings that this might happen. This is a warning to the doctor. It’s not a warning to the patient. The warnings are this big. Okay. So the patient’s supposed to say, well, let me see all the warning. No patient does that, especially when they’re under anesthesia and they decide we’re gonna use this thing. This is the mentality of the FDA. They are so owned and operated by the pharmaceutical industry, that it’s beyond belief. And so medical device industry, same thing. And they’re all looking for another job, Farron, they all wanna say, oh yeah, well let’s give these people a pass. Let’s let ’em keep using this thing that’s killed what, 46 people?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: 46 people have died. Other people have barely just barely gotten away with their lives. And they say, well, we’re gonna keep it out there because these, what we call key opinion leaders from Harvard or Yale and Princeton are out there on the speech circuit saying, well, this isn’t so bad. And all you have to do is ask yourself this. There’s already something on the market that prevents this. It’s called the balloon pump. It does exactly what this thing’s supposed to do. Okay. But the FDA says, no, there’s no risk here because we’re gonna warn, somewhere in the warnings is this issue. The patient has no way of knowing that. Has no way of saying, doc, wait a minute. Don’t put this in my heart. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And another thing about it too is the FDA does what they usually do. They say, okay, we know it’s killing people. We’re gonna slap our warning on there. And when the public comes asking about it, we’re gonna say, we need more studies.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: We need more time. And in that time, people will die. That’s what’s happening. And you have cardiovascular surgeons before the warning was put on that have now spoken to the press that said.

Mike Papantonio: We told them it was gonna be.

Farron Cousins: I’m not, I won’t use it because of how dangerous this is.

Mike Papantonio: And we told ’em it was gonna be a problem.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And at the same time, you have these medical whores or science whores that are coming from Harvard and Yale and Princeton. They pay ’em a million dollars and they say, doc, would you go out and talk about how brilliant this is and how important this is? And of course they sign up. Yeah, I’ll be glad to do it for a million dollars because I’m only making a quarter of a million dollars, but I’ll say any thing for a million dollars. That’s what’s happening in that case.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: And unfortunately, the FDA’s not gonna fix it because they’re dysfunctional. They don’t, the FDA doesn’t work. And we believe it works, but it doesn’t. Just like the EPA and SEC, doesn’t work.