An online group of thugs calling themselves 7-6-4 has been blackmailing children and teenagers into committing acts of self harm and then forcing them to post the videos online. Also, the federal government is trying to escape liability for contaminating entire neighborhoods with dangerous chemicals for decades. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: An online group of thugs calling themselves 764 has been black mailing children and teenagers into committing acts of self-harm, and then forcing them to post videos online. I don’t think, God, we’ve been, I don’t think I’ve seen a story this evil. I mean, when I think of incarnate evil, these sites that we’re gonna be talking about , they’re just a safe place, they’re a safe place for psychos. These are the future of American serial killers and mass murders, when you hear the story of what these people did, let’s lay it out.

Farron Cousins: Well, this story involves a young girl who was 14 at the time in Oklahoma, and she was on Discord, which is a social media site, video site. So she meets this guy, and the guy is very nice and friendly to her. They met in a little chat room, and after they had developed a bit of a relationship where this guy started treating her, as he says, like his girlfriend, he got her to send him some pictures of herself. We don’t have much indication of what they were, but based on what followed, it seems there were probably photos she didn’t want getting out to the public. So once she sent the photos, the guy then came at her, and he’s the founder of 764. He said, all right, listen, um, I want you to carve 764 into your thigh. Carve those letters. I want you to film it. I want the blood, and we’re gonna post it online. Well, I don’t want to do that. Okay. Well, if you don’t do that, these photos that you sent me, I’m gonna send it to your school principal. I’m gonna send it to your parents, to every member of your family. I’m gonna send it out to your entire school.

Mike Papantonio: You’re gonna be humiliated and you’re gonna have to commit suicide. Which is ultimately what they were trying to get her to do.

Farron Cousins: They asked her to do it. Yes.

Mike Papantonio: They asked her to commit suicide. That’s after they asked her to strangle a cat, which she did, to cut off the head of her hamster, which she did. And what they’re doing is filming all this, and they have these little clubs of psychopath killers. That’s what they are. It’s just, they call themselves gamers. Did you see?

Farron Cousins: No.

Mike Papantonio: They like to think of themselves as gamers, because a lot of this goes on the gaming sites, which is ridiculous. I mean, they’re not gamers, they’re psychopaths. And the point is, is it’s this club of people, of kids that are between 15 and say 30 years old, and the idea is to see how bad, what horrendous thing we can make a child do that we can videotape. In a perfect world, they were successful in getting kids to commit suicide. They filmed the suicide and they laughed about it among themselves. What proud parents these people have to have. Right? What proud parents. I mean, how does a parent raise a child to this point? 764 is the name of it. What’s the kid’s name that started this.

Farron Cousins: Cadenhead.

Mike Papantonio: Cadenhead. I want to see a picture of him up on the screen when we show this, but name is Cadenhead. He’s in prison now, what, for 30 years?

Farron Cousins: 80.

Mike Papantonio: 80 years. And they’re fighting desperately to get him out. But he created a whole bunch of followers and they were so proud to be part of this 764. What it is, it’s the zip code, it’s the first or last letters, last numbers in a zip code where he grew up, where his little home was in Texas. It spread California, big spread in California. Big urban areas it spread like crazy. And the point is this, it wasn’t just Discord. Right?

Farron Cousins: Right. Telegram was also involved in it. He was posting on there as well. And these social media sites, they said, oh, well, when we found this out, we would ban his IP address, but then he’d just get another IP address and start again. And we were trying and trying. And we just couldn’t keep up with it. Absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. There’s something in the law called strict liability. Okay. And here’s what it means. If you have, let’s say you have a nuclear plant, and the nuclear plant is leaking radiation, and it’s killing people around it. Well, inherent in that plant is the fact that you got radiation there. And if you can’t control the radiation, there is no, you have no defense. Okay. It’s that dangerous. It’s become so dangerous that you can’t do anything about it. This is the same thing. Okay. These sites understand they’ll never control these little thuggish psychopath, you know, they’re young murders. That’s all they are. And so they’re, in 20 years, these are the people that you’re gonna see on the cover of the magazine and newspaper that have created mass, you know, engaged in mass shootings. They’re psychopaths. And there’s a lot of ’em. That’s what really scares the hell outta me. There’s a lot of them.

Farron Cousins: It really does. But it also scares me, just the fact that they are able to so quickly gain the trust of these naive young people. It says they go after kids with a history of mental illness or depression, but they can do this to any kid. Because when we look at young kids today, and I know because I’ve got children in this age range, my kids will come to me all time like, hey, I just saw that online, somebody said this. Wow. That’s crazy. I have to say, well, that’s not even close to being true at all. But there’s no more critical thinking. And I try my best, and I know other parents do too, but there is, we are two parents fighting against children that have access to more misinformation than at any other point in human history. So it is so easy to dupe these kids, to gain their trust and, hey, look, I do funny videos. And then, hey, what if we, instead of being funny, what if somebody got hurt? Hey, what if instead of just getting hurt, what if you cut your finger off and you filmed it?

Mike Papantonio: That’s what I’m saying, Farron. There are some things that you create the setting, and you’ve created a setting that’s so dangerous that you can’t control it. Okay. Nuclear waste that’s leaking out of a nuclear plant killing people by the thousands. Okay. We know that that nuclear plant is in and of itself a dangerous facility. There’s all kinds of analysis that you can go through where it comes to analyzing strict liability. There’s some things that you do, you choose to do, and you know that it’s gonna result in this kind of thing. So here we got Telegram, Discord, Roblox, that also came up in the Washington Post story.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, and that is very popular among the young people.

Mike Papantonio: Talk about it a little bit.

Farron Cousins: It’s a lot like Minecraft, but it’s this online world that you create and you can interact with other users. And most of it seems fun, innocuous, harmless. But if you get somebody on there with malicious intent, it is very easy for them to meet up with a kid that’s seven years old. Because there are a lot of, I mean, obviously they’re not toddlers, but they were just recently toddlers on Roblox. It is exceptionally popular with elementary school children. And it is so easy to manipulate these people. The way I explained it with Cadenhead here, hey, let’s be friends. Hey, I kind of think of you as my girlfriend. Send me pictures. Now I got you. You’re trapped.

Mike Papantonio: So their goal is to have as many videos of corpses as they can send around. As many videos of child pornography where children are being abused and tortured. That’s a real home run for ’em. This girl, they had, as you pointed out, they had her carve 764 into her thigh. They had her drinking from a toilet bowl. And they said, if you don’t do these things, we’re gonna make your life hard. We’re gonna kill your brother, is what they told her at one point. The pet hamster, we want you to cut his head off. We want you to strangle cats. These are kids sitting around on a computer saying, wow, we’re really having fun now. Right? What the hell? I mean, how is it that we give them any source of information? Now, I will tell you this, the thing I love about this is if the FBI would do their job, which they haven’t done, you know, matter of fact, they wouldn’t even talk to the mother of this 14-year-old about how bad the situation, wouldn’t even talk to her. And so what what ended up happening is we don’t, if you think about it, we could trace who they are. There’s ways to do that.

Farron Cousins: Oh, yeah.

Mike Papantonio: We could have a list of names that we could put up on this screen and say, this has been, these psychopaths have been identified. Here’s what, is there eight groups of ’em? Eight or nine groups of ’em?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Here’s the psychopaths in the US. Here’s the psychopaths in Germany. Here they are in Belgium, wherever. They’re all over the world. But this movement was started by this psychopath kid.

Farron Cousins: 16-year-old kid from his mother’s basement. Literally, that’s what the report says. And it’s these people who hate their lives. They’re unhappy with themselves, and they try to bring everybody down to their level. And unfortunately, they have been insanely successful with it. And it’s terrifying for these kids. It’s terrifying for parents. And this report from the Washington Post, I will give them full credit, this used to be what newspapers were about.

Mike Papantonio: I know. This, let me tell you, I’m not a big fan of the Washington Post because I think, but you know, when they do, when Washington Post does a real investigative story like this, this is good stuff. You can tell they worked very, very hard to put all this together. And I think it’s just the beginning of it, I think Discord and these other sites there shouldn’t, look, we’re trying to get rid of TikTok. Okay. This isn’t taking place on TikTok. This is taking place on these other sites. And we’re saying, oh, yeah. We’re not talking about about making them go away. We’re not talking about banning them. But we’re talking about not banning these psychopaths.

Farron Cousins: Well, and this report right here, this should be mandatory reading for every elementary, middle and high school child in this country.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. What’s the title on it? What is the title on it? It’s in the Washington Post and like I say, again, we have to give credit where credit’s due.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. On popular online platforms, predatory groups coerce children into self-harm.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. You almost, it’s hard to even finish the article, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, it really was.

Mike Papantonio: I found it hard to even finish the article.

Farron Cousins: It’s something that I’m not gonna forget for a long time.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. It’s almost like I was reading incarnate evil. I mean, really, absolutely incarnate evil.

Mike Papantonio: The federal government is trying to escape liability for contaminating entire neighborhoods with dangerous chemicals for decades. You know, as I’ve said this, again, I tried the first cases in America on PFAS. I tried ’em up in Ohio, and that was what, 5, 6 years ago. And out of there came, okay, after we got the results, we shamed the EPA, we embarrassed the hell out of the EPA in that federal court up in Ohio. And we sent that, I say we, I was the trial lawyer on that case, one of the trial lawyers. But the point is this, the government is saying, we want total immunity. We have destroyed entire aquifers. You can’t even use the water anymore. And now we’re having to pay to have the water, you can’t clean it up. It’s there for a million years. All you can do is hopefully you can process it to the point to where it’s a little cleaner, but it’s never 100%. But the EPA, this is another situation where the EPA absolutely dropped the ball. They were owned and operated by DuPont and 3M. 3M and DuPont captured the EPA. That’s what happened here.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And with these PFAS chemicals, they’re using ’em in the firefighting foam on military bases where they go through these training exercises where they just dump gallons and gallons of this at a time, throughout all of these training exercises. And as soon as it hits that soil, it’s going down and it’s gonna reach that aquifer. And we are seeing in these towns and communities where these military bases are located. I mean, we’re surrounded by three of them where we are now. Uh-oh. That’s weird. Everybody on this street has testicular cancer. Everybody over here is having coronary issues. They’ve got kidney cancer. They’ve got liver problems. Uh-oh. And it’s a ring around the military base that you can see for the contamination.

Mike Papantonio: Just so you know, there’s never been a chemical in American history that has had as much attention from an epidemiological study that went on for almost more than a decade. Epidemiology and all the scientists looked at it. They said, okay, we’ve looked at everything. Here’s what we know. We don’t have any doubts about this. Testicular cancer, kidney cancer, gastrointestinal problems, whole host of issues that they said, yeah, this is what’s causing it. The real problem, Farron, that I see with this is the government just said, ah, we didn’t do anything wrong. We were just using it to practice. And what they would do, they’d practice situations where there’d be a fire on a runway or on a ship. They didn’t need to use this stuff. They could have practiced with anything else, you understand. 3M and DuPont convinced them, oh no, you have to practice with this, or it won’t be accurate. It was nonsense. Total nonsense. They could have practiced with any other thing that would not have been toxic.

Farron Cousins: Right. And right now, the government, as you mentioned, they’re telling the courts, hey, we shouldn’t be a part of these lawsuits. We’re your government. We’re trying to clean it up right now. You can’t hold us responsible when we’re doing the right thing. That is one of the things they’re trying to argue is, hey, we’re trying to make it right by cleaning it. We’re real sorry that you’re gonna die from cancer next year. That’s a bummer for you. But hey, we’re over here digging up the soil and bringing in new dirt. So you should be fine.

Mike Papantonio: $400 billion worth of damage. That’s what took place just on these sites. $400 billion worth of damage. And we’re gonna look the other way. I don’t know how it’s gonna come out. But the point is this, it’s something that you have to understand. You know, if you, today, if you line up 10 people and ask ’em, are you still using your Teflon pan? Oh yeah. What’s the problem? They don’t know anything. They have no idea what PFAS even is. They have no idea what the relationship is between Teflon and PFAS. And so I don’t know. I guess it takes a while. It was kinda like asbestos. It took a while for the American public to understand just how serious it was.

Farron Cousins: Which, the EPA only just came out in the last week or so, banning asbestos finally.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, I know. I know. And they haven’t even called this a hazardous chemical. Can you imagine? EPA is owned and operated, if you think the EPA or the FDA is on your side, you are absolutely out in the stratosphere. No way. They’re not on your side. They work for corporate America.