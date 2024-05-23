America’s Lawyer E99: Boeing is in even more trouble after the DOJ said that the company violated a settlement agreement to avoid criminal charges. Cancer-causing micro plastics have now been found in 100% of the reproductive organs of men who were part of a recent study. And Democrats are making the same mistakes they made in the 2016 election by ignoring the economic concerns of Americans. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.