Republicans in the state of Missouri failed to pass legislation that would have banned child marriage after several Republicans in a House Committee held it up over concerns for “parents’ rights.” And since the session ended this past Friday, it will take another year before the state has the chance to ban the marriage between a child and an adult. This is the same party that cries about liberals allegedly corrupting children, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

