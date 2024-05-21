Republicans in the state of Missouri failed to pass legislation that would have banned child marriage after several Republicans in a House Committee held it up over concerns for “parents’ rights.” And since the session ended this past Friday, it will take another year before the state has the chance to ban the marriage between a child and an adult. This is the same party that cries about liberals allegedly corrupting children, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR