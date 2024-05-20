Disgraced Democratic Senator Bob Menendez is planning on throwing his own wife under the bus during his criminal trial, according to recent court filings. Menendez’s lawyers want to paint the wife – Nadine – as a master manipulator who managed to con one of the most powerful men in the Senate. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: The disgraced Democratic senator Bob Menendez is planning on throwing his own wife under the bus because of his criminal trial. According to recent court filings, Menendez lawyers want to paint the wife Nadine as a master manipulator who managed to con the good senator, one of the most powerful men in the Senate. What a bottom feeder. First of all, why don’t the Democrats get rid of this guy? They know what a scumbag he is. But nevertheless, they have dinner with him. He shows up. He’s one of, you know, let’s put our arm around Menendez. He’s one of us. Why won’t they?

Farron Cousins: He’s showing up and voting every day.

Mike Papantonio: He’s actually voting, and he’s, this guy is a criminal from way back. He was acquitted one time. He just barely got by. No, it was a hung jury, wasn’t it?

Farron Cousins: A hung jury, a hung jury.

Mike Papantonio: It was a hung jury. Wasn’t even an acquittal. Same kind of thing. This time we got him with gold bars, got money sewn into his jackets, buying cars. It’s just the worst thing ever. Now he’s saying, I was so unsophisticated that I got manipulated by my evil wife, Nadine. I mean, come on.

Farron Cousins: You know, he better hope that she ends up getting locked away forever because if he goes to court and makes that argument, uh, he’s not ever gonna wanna face her again. I know if I ever blamed my wife for anything, even something like, hey, you forgot to sweep the kitchen when you said you were gonna sweep. Yeah, I’m never gonna hear the end of it. And he’s literally going to court, he is in trial right now saying, listen, I’m just a lowly senator who was on the high ranking Foreign Intelligence Committee and what do I know? My wife is out there making these deals and getting these gold bars and all this cash and it’s insanity to think that he didn’t know this was happening and didn’t know what he was doing.

Mike Papantonio: Moreover, his pals, his Democratic pals who won’t get rid of him, they understand that some of the information was national security information that was going to Egypt.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: He engineered that. But nevertheless, now what is the argument that I’m hearing? Oh, well, they can’t do anything. The Democrats can’t do anything. Really?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And I’ve heard a lot of people say, well, they are asking for him to resign. No, they’re not. Okay. Look, don’t say that to somebody who sits here all day consuming political news. I know that there’s like one loud voice calling for him to resign and it’s John Fetterman.

Mike Papantonio: Fetterman is just, he’s up in there.

Farron Cousins: Most others, which we’ve sat here and read the quotes from these idiots, well let’s let the courts decide what to do.

Mike Papantonio: Okay, well what could they do? There’s gotta be, theres ethics folks.

Farron Cousins: They can oust him. They can hold a vote.

Mike Papantonio: They can vote immediately.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, expulsion.

Mike Papantonio: Immediately. There’s nothing to prevent them from doing that. So don’t contact us and say, we didn’t have all the facts. Oh yeah baby, we got all the facts. Democrats could do this immediately. But nevertheless, oh, by the way, did you follow this where Santos, so Republicans get rid of Santos, have you followed his latest gig where he’s supposed to, he’s gonna start doing videos under the name Kitara, where he is a crossdresser drag queen? What’s, tell, help me with this. What’s that all about? Is there something in his history where he was Kitara the drag queen?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, he was back in, I think 2005, 2008 ish, somewhere around there. He did do some drag performances. And he’s so desperate, by the way, to be in the spotlight that he’s now doing this because he needs the money for his criminal trial, which is coming up, I think September.

Mike Papantonio: Is he gonna run again under the name Kitara?

Farron Cousins: Not for office, just on the Cameo. But a fun fact too, he is running for office again and he has raised $0. So that’s why he’s having to do whatever he needs to do to raise money.

Mike Papantonio: He’s dressing up like Kitara and saying, hey, let me try this.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: It is the weirdest story. At least they got rid of this freak. Okay. Not Bob Menendez. Democrats, no, he’s one of us. There’s nothing we can do. That is total.

Farron Cousins: What Menendez did was so much worse than what Santos did.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, absolutely.

Farron Cousins: Not even close.

Mike Papantonio: When I hear Democrats saying, well, we can’t really do anything. Really? That’s total utter.