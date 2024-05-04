George Santos announced on social media that he’s bringing back his drag persona, Kitara Ravache, in a desperate cash grab attempt. Santos claims that he’s going to use the money that “Kitara” generates on Cameo to help several charities, but what’s really happening is that Santos saw his spotlight dimming and was desperate to find a way to keep people talking about him. At this point, his shtick is so painfully obvious that it barely even raises any eyebrows, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Transcript:

