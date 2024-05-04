George Santos announced on social media that he’s bringing back his drag persona, Kitara Ravache, in a desperate cash grab attempt. Santos claims that he’s going to use the money that “Kitara” generates on Cameo to help several charities, but what’s really happening is that Santos saw his spotlight dimming and was desperate to find a way to keep people talking about him. At this point, his shtick is so painfully obvious that it barely even raises any eyebrows, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

