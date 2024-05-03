A new poll has found that Bobby Kennedy, Junior is taking a significant chunk of support away from Donald Trump, and Trump has now gone completely mental with his attacks on Bobby. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

A new poll has found that Bobby Kennedy Jr. is taking a significant chunk of support away from Donald Trump. And Trump now has completely, has had a mental breakdown about the attacks from Bobby. First of all, you’re seeing it every day. One day he is taking away from Trump. The next day he is taking away from Biden. And I heard the characterization, Bobby may be the last Democrat walking around right now. I mean, I’ve really, literally heard that. And what they’re saying is, is that, look, he’s pushed back. He’s trying to push back on the weapons industry. He’s trying to push back on the drug pharmaceutical industry. He’s trying to do something about the disaster that we’re having with our, with the environment. He’s trying to do some things that used to be Democratic issues that we cared about, and that we, that Democrats did something about it. I say we, I’m not a Democrat and I’m not a Republican. Make very clear that. But it sounded like those are issues that people would have some appeal to on the Democratic side. But Trump’s saying, hey, he’s killing me.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And this is very funny because to me, Trump right now has not a Bobby Kennedy problem, he’s got a Hillary Clinton problem. Because think back to 2016, right? You had Hillary Clinton’s people saying, hey, this Trump guy, he’s got no shot. Let’s hype him up and let’s make him the guy. And then we’ll easily beat him. And Trump’s people, all his friends in conservative media, they’ve had Bobby on for months. And it’s basically the only networks that have had him on. MSNBC, CNN, they’re not going anywhere near him.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, no.

Farron Cousins: So you’re making this case, you’re bringing this guy on as a friend to talk to conservatives. So of course, conservatives are gonna look at it and be like, oh, this guy’s not so bad. I like what he’s saying. Sure, I think he’s actually better than Trump now.

Mike Papantonio: If the numbers show that he’s hurting Trump, he will appear on MSNBC, he will appear on CNN, he will be every snowflake’s favorite now who by God, he’s a nutcase, a vaxxer and all this type, all of a sudden he’ll become that Democratic hero. I don’t think it’s there yet. I think basically at the end of the day, he’s gonna take votes away from Biden. I really do believe that.

Farron Cousins: Here is where Bobby has a strength if he continues to make the inroads with the conservatives. And look, I’m not endorsing anybody here. I’m just taking off partisan blinders and just giving an analysis. If Bobby continues to eat away at Trump’s support, Trump right now is in criminal trial. Polls are already showing if he gets a conviction on any part of this, he’s in deep trouble with the voters. So if they’re already moving to Bobby, that’s Bobby’s play. Sit there, wait for Donald Trump to do himself in and then conservatives are gonna say, well, I’m definitely not gonna vote for Biden, but my guy is so bad. Wait a minute.

Mike Papantonio: He could be in play.

Farron Cousins: There’s this guy here. And I think that is strategically a very smart move for Bobby.

Mike Papantonio: I think Bobby has planned that from the beginning. If you want know the truth. I think he’s always thought this is the way it could happen. So anyway, that’s where we find ourselves. The troubling thing to me is, I don’t know if you caught the family going to the White House and embracing Biden. You know what that’s all about? It’s Ethel Kennedy wants access. She wants, the Kennedys want access, the brothers and sisters. They wanna be able to go to the White House and be in touch with that celebrity, that White House celebrity feeling. They want to go to the dinners, they want to go to the special events. To me, it’s nauseating. It’s absolutely nauseating that you would do that to your family. But, you know, that’s how people are. Right. Farron, thanks for joining me.

Farron Cousins: Thanks.

