For decades, teenagers were abused and sometimes even killed at a reform school in a small Florida town. Mike Papantonio is joined by attorney Troy Rafferty to explain what happened. Then, Republican Congressman Ken Buck made headlines by announcing his early retirement, blaming the fact that Congress has become completely dysfunctional. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: For decades, teenagers were abused and sometimes even killed at a reform school in a small town in Florida. Those teenagers are now in their golden years, but their fight for justice was finally won, thanks to legislation granting them some relief for the years of suffering. And I have the person right here that made all that happen. My dear friend and law partner. Troy, I gotta tell you something. I’ve known you, we’ve been practicing law together for 30 plus years. That fight that you took on on behalf of those folks in Tallahassee was so important. And you hear me talk about legacy cases, it’s where you look back and you say, in my career, what is it that I did? You’re talking to your child, you’re talking to whoever, and they say, what did you do in your practice of law? This case is your legacy case. And I’m just so, I can’t tell you how proud I am of you. Lay this case out for us.

Troy Rafferty: Well, in fairness too, Pap it was us.

Mike Papantonio: Well, thank you for that.

Troy Rafferty: It was us.

Mike Papantonio: No, I wasn’t in Tallahassee every day like you, brother.

Troy Rafferty: But, it was us. And it’s a landmark legislation never been done before in the state of Florida. It’s these, I hate to call it even a school because it wasn’t a school. It was forced labor camp. That’s what it was. And then these kids would be, from five years old up, would be ripped out of their beds, beaten. There was the white house, as you know, there was two rape rooms and two beating rooms. And they would have to endure this 20 inch paddle with a leather strap attached to it, with the rivets at the end so that when they hit, when they got hit, it would rip the flesh from them.

Mike Papantonio: When you testified over in Tallahassee, I just thought it was just so compelling. You talked about the idea that there’s 40, 50 graves out there. We don’t even know who the kids are. The kid, children died. They told the parents the child got sick. We don’t know why, but they died and then they buried ’em without parent ever knowing it. We found out some of your testimony involved the doctor, who was, I call him Dr. Mengele, he actually worked for Dr. Mengele in a Nazi prison camp, came to the United States and was a doctor actually experimenting on the kids. Talk about that a little bit.

Troy Rafferty: Well, they did medical experiments on them and you could still, you could still hear the screams. When you walk through those grounds, you could still hear the screams of the children. And that’s what every one of the survivors, I call ’em, not victims, but the survivors said was, we can still hear that. We can still hear that every day in the air. And you walked through these grounds with me. You and I walked through ’em with the survivors. And the evil is palpable.

Mike Papantonio: It is Troy.

Troy Rafferty: It is palpable.

Mike Papantonio: So, okay, first of all, let me put some things in perspective. This case had been started out in 1900. Right. It went governor after governor where they said, governor, these kids are dying. This is a bad deal. Close it down. Governor would pass on it. Legislature would pass. Now, let me just tell you something. I am very, very proud of these legislators, very proud. The Senate and the House, buddy, they stood up and they did what they needed to do. This is after dozens and dozens of legislatures ignored it where children were raped. They were murdered, they were buried in a grave without markings. And everybody knew what was going on. And you said it was a labor camp?

Troy Rafferty: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They were actually sent out to labor. Now, you know who investigated it, did nothing about it? Charlie Crist. Charlie Crist had the FDLA. Did you ever see that report?

Troy Rafferty:: Oh yeah. I read it.

Mike Papantonio: The FDLA report was ridiculous. Anybody with half a brain, including Charlie Crist, who should have had sense, he’s a lawyer, he knew the FDLA was covering this up, did nothing about it. What is your take on it, man?

Troy Rafferty: Pap, it’s an atrocity. And I am also very, very proud of this legislature. And one legislator, when I testified in the Senate, said something very poignant. And he said, today, I am ashamed to be in this legislature. And he said, because when I was a prosecutor, I would tell rape victims, they had to talk about it three times, deposition, hearing, trial, and then never again. They don’t have to relive it. He said, we have made these gentlemen come up here for 16 years, recounting all of the pain and the agony, and the rapes and the beatings.

Mike Papantonio: And in 16 years, you were the first person and I gotta tell you, we’re law partners. I don’t wanna overdo this, but I’m just so proud. 16 years, you were the first person to bump through there and say, we gotta do something about this. So, okay. Let’s back up just a little bit. Let’s back up with the fact that this was started out as a, supposed to be a boys school. These weren’t kids that were out causing violence. These were kids that were doing things like they might steal hubcaps. They might get caught not coming to school or smoking cigarettes in the in the restroom. They were looking for kids to put in this place, weren’t they?

Troy Rafferty: They absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: Explain why that was.

Troy Rafferty: Because they needed the labor. And so the sheriff would go out and the sheriff would find somebody who was skipping school or who was smoking a cigarette, or one gentleman stole a bike. He was a kid. He was nine years old, stole a bike, and they put him in there for a year and a half. Beat him, raped him, made him work in the fields all day. And it’s just, it’s amazing that this happened for so long, 2011.

Mike Papantonio: I know. That’s what I was gonna say, the community knew about it. Is there any question? It was in Marianna, Florida. It’s like, I remember one time going to Dachau. Right? And they got the Dachau prison camp. They got the prison camp right there. And it’s right, it’s just right down the road. It’s less than a mile down the road. And every day there’d be smoke coming out of the pipes Coming outta the smoke stacks. And people say, oh hell, we didn’t know what was going on.

Troy Rafferty: No, there’s not.

Mike Papantonio: They knew what was going on there too, didn’t they, Troy?

Troy Rafferty: But, as you and I always do, we always say, follow the money. This school, quote unquote, was the largest employer in this town. And so nobody wanted to question it. Nobody wanted to question it. And it’s funny because you brought up the concentration camps. One of the senators when I was testifying said, why is there nothing in this legislation mandating that this whole school be torn down? And I said, you know what? I don’t want it torn down because if you tear it down, it ceases to be real.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. You know, when I first looked at this case, I came in through the door and my first impression was this, how in the hell did lawyers not look at this and say, we gotta do something about it? So what that led me to do is this Troy. It led me to say, let me take this project, this thing, this idea of Dozier and let’s put it into a national project to where just like we did with opioids, like we did with tobacco, like we do with human trafficking, like we did with PFAS and 85 of the biggest pharmaceutical cases in the country, it’s what we, you and I have handled together.

Troy Rafferty: Absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Let’s take it and let’s put it in a project to where lawyers all over the country in their own state can go handle these problems. They can say, yeah, we’ve got one of these. You know what, there’s only a handful of people that own all these places, big corporations that own all these places. Right?

Troy Rafferty: And you’ve done, listen, here’s the deal. We know every, it’s going on throughout the country. It’s going on today throughout the country. And that’s the problem. You had done an interview with Paris Hilton who, listen, it’s not just poor people. It’s not just black people. It’s not just white people. Paris Hilton was abused in four different schools. And it was, it’s compelling.

Mike Papantonio: I have, you and I put on this program, just so the viewers understand, for 25 years, we put on a program in Vegas where 2000 lawyers come in. We’ve done it twice a year, either at the Bellagio or the Wynn. And we launch these projects. We start talking to lawyers from all over the country, what it is they need to pay attention to. Hell with 1-800 auto crash. You know, that’s important to some people. But when you handle these cases that affect thousands of people. So Paris Hilton came in and people are going, Pap, why are you bringing in Paris Hilton? You know, she’s celeb. No. When you start understanding what this woman went through, and you understand how she came out the other side, it’s exactly this story.

Troy Rafferty: It is.

Mike Papantonio: It is the Dozier story. She was beat. She was put in solitary confinement. She was sexually abused. And nobody knew that until in 25 years, twice a year, we’ve had, name it. We’ve had everybody from Sting to name ’em. They’ve been out. Huge names.

Troy Rafferty: Everybody.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Huge names. And so this is the first time that anybody’s gotten a standing ovation twice. Two times.

Troy Rafferty: You’re right.

Mike Papantonio: And I’m, McConaughey, he didn’t get a standing ovation. Fogerty, he didn’t get.

Troy Rafferty: Pacino.

Mike Papantonio: Al Pacino didn’t get a standing ovation. And so what I’m saying is that’s how powerful this story is. So, Troy, all I can do is tell you, really from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you for taking the case that walked in the door. I was trying to find a legal solution for it. There was no legal solution because the statute of limitations had run. And you reinvented this case and brought it home. And thank you for that.

Troy Rafferty: Well, I’m gonna say one thing before we close and that is, the victims all got together afterwards, outside of the Senate doors. And they said, listen, it wasn’t until you and Mike Papantonio got involved in this, that we were able to make this happen.

Mike Papantonio: Well, thank you.

Troy Rafferty: And that’s true.

Mike Papantonio: Thanks for saying it. It means a lot to me. And all I can tell you is it’s just the beginning. We’re gonna go after ’em everywhere.

Troy Rafferty: It is.

Mike Papantonio: Thank you, my friend. Okay.

Troy Rafferty: Okay.

Mike Papantonio: Republican congressman Ken Buck made headlines by announcing his early retirement, in his announcement, he blamed the fact that Congress has become completely dysfunctional. And he said he just couldn’t be a part of it anymore. It was pretty telling, I mean, we’ve known this. You and I have talked about how dysfunctional it is. Nothing ever happens. But can you imagine taking your life. Okay. You’re saying, okay, I’m gonna be away from my family for months at a time. I’m gonna be dealing with this problem for months at a time, knowing there’s really never gonna be a resolution. That’s basically what he said.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And it is very telling because we’re having more and more lawmakers, on both sides that have come out just in the last month or two saying, we are not doing anything. Look at what’s happening right now. We’ve still got another budget battle, which means for the, this was the fifth time in 10 months, we’ve been right at the precipice of a government shutdown. We can’t even get the budgets passed. They’re just kicking the can down the road each time, another month or two, five near government shutdowns in 10 months.

Mike Papantonio: Buck is not the first one. You understand, probably in the last year and a half, there’s been three or four of these folks. And they’ve all had the same story. Why am I wasting my life? That’s the headline. Why am I wasting my life in Washington DC with these numb nuts that really don’t want anything to move? Right.

Farron Cousins: Well, and it is so frustrating because these people should be leaving DC saying, wow, I’ve made a difference. I’m proud of my body of work. Instead they’re literally giving up because they look at the people around them and there are, it’s filled with freaks. Let’s be real. We have too many freaks in Congress. And they look at these people and they say, this is a circus. What am I even doing here? And Ken Buck even said, I think this place is dysfunctional. To me it’s important to get in the mix of this election cycle and start talking about the issues that people recognize are such a problem right now. So he says, I’m gonna go and I’m gonna work for an outside organization. Now, I’m willing to bet that outside organization probably offered a pretty big paycheck.

Mike Papantonio: No doubt.

Farron Cousins: But at the same time, at least he’s saying.

Mike Papantonio: Gonna look something like lobbying.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. He’s saying, look, I know we’re not doing anything. I know there are important issues that do need action. And I’m gonna leave. Whether or not he actually does it is one thing. But what he’s saying is true.

Mike Papantonio: I think it’s funny, over the years, I know you’ve been asked, Farron, why don’t you run for politics? Why don’t you run? The truth is, you accomplish so much more by doing what you do every single day.