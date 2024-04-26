via WEAR-TV: PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says there’s zero-tolerance for hatred against Jewish people. The governor addressed the campus protests on Wednesday, saying students and administrators at Florida colleges and universities will be expelled for pro-Palestinian demonstrations that cause violence or spark hate speech. Pensacola Attorney Mike Papantonio says he and other lawyers around the country are preparing to fight back against these universities that he says don’t have the courage to stand up for its students.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Bob Solarski: Pro Palestinian protests are escalating at universities in the US, here in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says there is zero tolerance for hatred against Jewish people. The governor addressed the campus protests today saying students and administrators at Florida colleges and universities will be expelled for pro Palestinian demonstrations that cause violence or spark hate speech.

Sue Straughn: Now Pensacola attorney Mike Papantonio says he and other lawyers are preparing to fight back against these universities that Papantonio says don’t had the courage to stand up for its students. Tanner Stewart joins us to explain.

Tanner Stewart: Sue, Bob, on Friday Levin Papantonio Rafferty will host a series of seminars on how to sue universities for a lack of anti-Semitism policies and other ways in which they facilitated a campus-based anti-Semitism. speaking with Papantonio today virtually, he tells me it’s not just about keeping Jewish students safe, but also protecting democracy.

Mike Papantonio: People misunderstand the First Amendment. Okay. The first amendment does not allow any group of people to engage in the kind of hatred that’s being driven on, not just Colombia, but all over the country. I mean, whether it’s NYU, whether it’s Harvard, whether it’s Berkeley, you name, this has taken place all over the country.

Tanner Stewart: Attorney Mike Papantonio says school administrations like Harvard, Yale, Columbia University and more are cultivating a dangerous environment for Jewish students by allowing pro Palestinian demonstrations, many of which have gotten out of hand. Many students though feel they’re within in their rights.

Student: We’re standing here today because we’re inspired by the students at Colombia who we consider to be the heart of the student movement.

Tanner Stewart: Papantonio says the protests are a coordinated charge against Western democracy.

I want you to understand this is not random. This isn’t a student who says, you know, I think I’ll go out and protest this today. This is organized and it’s driven and it’s driven by big money, by big money that would just assume Israel disappear from the face of the Earth and it’s been going on for a long time and now we’re seeing the very face of it with these demonstrations.

Tanner Stewart: Now Mike Papantonio and many of the top lawyers around the US are joining forces to fight back against University presidents, professors and administrations where Jewish students have faced anti-Semitism and racism over the Israel Hamas conflict. A recent survey from the Anti-Defamation League found nearly three-quarters of Jewish college students in the US experienced or witnessed anti-Semitism on their campus since the start of the school year.

Until we can get their attention where the government does their job and says, you know what, this is not a breeding ground for anarchism. This is not a breeding ground for a Jihad against Israel. This is not a breeding ground to where any jackleg can simply take to the streets and say whatever they want to say, incite whatever they want to incite. This is not 1960s anymore. But nevertheless, these professors and these administrators have so, they’re so incapable of leadership, that the only thing we can do is sue them and we’re going to be suing them at a record rate.

Tanner Stewart: Officials at the University of West Florida declined to comment on the issue, directing us to this October memo from the Board of Governors, stating Governor DeSantis, the legislature and the Department of Education have aggressively implemented policies to ensure that Jewish students, employees and communities are protected from discrimination, harassment, intimidation and violence. Here’s the Governor addressing the situation today.

Ron DeSantis: These administrators and the presidents of these universities are weak, they’re scared and they don’t do anything. You know, you do that in Florida, at our universities, we’re showing you the door. You’re going to be expelled when you’re doing that stuff.

Tanner Stewart: Mike Papantonio says the upcoming webinars will discuss multiple angles for lawsuits including the Civil Rights Act of 1983, harassment cases and others. Papantonio says he’ll stop at nothing to several major universities accountable. In the studio, I’m Tanner Stewart.