America’s Lawyer E94: Democrats in the House have given tons of money to a group that is fighting AGAINST their own agenda – we’ll explain why this is happening. Lawmakers are now receiving death threats from angry constituents over the plan to ban TikTok in the United States, and these threats aren’t helping anything. And the Justice Department is finally cracking down on Apple’s monopoly of their app store. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR