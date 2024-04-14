The latest presidential polls don’t provide any good news for anyone – regardless of who you are supporting for President. In fact, the public seems to favor anyone other than the people we have running. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: The latest presidential polls don’t provide any good news for anyone regardless of who you’re supporting for president. In fact, the public seems to favor, there’s no favoritism either way on who’s running, you know, they’re not crazy about Biden. They’re not crazy about Trump. But they add one more factor and that’s third party. Right? Add that into this.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Once you, when you look at the two-way races right now, I think recently Biden’s pulled ahead by a couple points in the overall aggregate. But then you throw in the X factors where you have Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, possibly even Jill Stein, suddenly you got a very real competition taking place here where the public says, oh, good. I don’t have to pick one of the men that’s knocking on the door of 80 years old. I can go to somebody else. And it does, right now, the way the polls are looking, it definitely takes a bigger bite out of Biden’s crowd than it does with Trump’s crowd.

Mike Papantonio: I don’t have to go to somebody who’s certifiably crazy or certifiably on death’s bed. I now have an option. Even though the point is this, it’s a one point difference in favor of Trump, whoever you put in there. When you put a Kennedy, isn’t it two points? And if it’s just Kennedy, it’s two points.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: So, the point being to all that is that the polls are hard to understand right now. You said, well, Biden’s ahead. Well, not in the key states. The key states, he’s having real problems and the swing states is where this is gonna matter. Don’t you think? Tell me if I’m wrong about that.

Farron Cousins: Oh, absolutely. What I’m talking about is just the overall aggregate polling. There was more that came out this morning where he has two to three points, again, nationally. But yeah, you start breaking it down to the swing states and suddenly you’ve got Biden may pull ahead. Like recently he pulled ahead in Pennsylvania by I think 10 points. But another problem we have right now is they’re calling a lot of states swing states that are not swing states. They’re calling Georgia a swing state. That was a fluke. It is a red state. Florida’s a swing state. No, it’s not. Come spend some time down here. You’re gonna realize quickly.

Mike Papantonio: What, we’ve got a million more Republican people signed up in Florida.

Farron Cousins: Right. Like, forget Florida. So you’ve got some weirdness happening there. But we spent a lot of time ahead of the 2020 election and 2016 election talking about these polls almost on a weekly basis. But I think this year we’re dealing with so much uncertainty that I don’t know how much stock I put into any of these. Things could be much worse for Biden than they look, they could be much worse for Trump than they look. They could be better for Bobby than they look. So, who knows?

Mike Papantonio: Well, okay. So Bobby right now is what, 10 points, 10%?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. I think that was.

Mike Papantonio: Ross Perot got to as high as 20, but he got to as high as 20 during this period of time. That’s where he really started climbing. The media, of course, has blocked Kennedy out, totally. At least I do remember when Ross Perot could at least get on stage and you would listen to Ross Perot. You’d go, what the hell is he talking about? He’d have charts and all that kinda stuff. But they gave him access. And here the media, they won’t give any of these candidates access. Matter of fact, with Bobby, it goes as far as his mother showing up at the White House, having the whole family in a shot, and I thought about, you know what that’s about, it’s about their need for celebrity access to the White House. That’s what that’s all about. This is your son you’re talking about, and you say, okay, I’m gonna go to the White House with my whole family to support Biden. Great. You know, but if you drill down, it’s about their need for celebrity access to the White House. And it’s really an ugly story. It’s kind of an understory that we’ll do. At this point, the numbers for Bobby, they’re not high enough to do anything but potentially change the election. They can do that. And I think Bobby’s numbers will continue growing. I think he’ll reach Ross Perot’s numbers. But I don’t, and it presents a problem, I think, more for Biden than it does for Trump.

Farron Cousins: Well, there is a big opportunity for Bobby coming up here. You know, we’ve got Donald Trump’s first criminal trial starting soon. And if he gets that conviction, which it’s New York, so I think that’s pretty much.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, of course.

Farron Cousins: It’s gonna happen. But when you look at.

Mike Papantonio: Judges up there.

Farron Cousins: When you look at all the polls, they show that these moderate Republicans say, listen a conviction on anything, and I’m out. And I think at that point, that’s when you see people who say, well, listen, I’m a Republican. I can’t stomach Biden. But there’s another guy. Or maybe, well, I don’t think they would go to Cornel West or Jill Stein.

Mike Papantonio: No, they’re not going to.

Farron Cousins: But that I think is Bobby’s opportunity here.

Mike Papantonio: Could be. I mean, you don’t know. This is such a weird setting for an election. Again, you got crazy guy. You got guy that if he makes through the election, great. But Kamala Harris may be that next one up. So people are thinking about that. That’s what the polls are showing. That’s not me just talking. The polls are clear on that. So all of a sudden Bobby could be a contender.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And I do think in general, wherever you stand, whoever it is you’re supporting, most people on both sides of the aisle are like, man, I’ll vote for my guy, but my God, I wish I didn’t have to.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And that’s no way to hold elections.

Mike Papantonio: Someone, did you tell me or somebody told me, I think Scott Millican, who is one of our producers said that Bobby has become the podcast candidate. Did you see that? Where he is the candidate that, I think Cenk Uygur’s now out for him. Most of the podcasts are heavily going that way. I think that could have an impact too. But it’s just, right now, he can’t get access to media. You know, the corporate media is trying every thing they can to just freeze him out because he’s anti-war. Okay. He’s pro climate. He’s anti corp. He wants the corporations to be responsible when they harm people. And you don’t hear these other guys talking about any of that. So I think he’s got some talking points that the corporate media is afraid to allow him time with. That’s a big problem. Farron, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins:: Thank you.

