America’s Lawyer E93: The company that operated the vessel that recently destroyed a bridge in Baltimore has a history of retaliating against whistleblowers who reported unsafe working conditions aboard their boats. The state of Florida has passed a sweeping new law that restricts social media access to children under the age of 16, but the law might not survive a trip through the courts. And a new report has found that the intelligence community is changing their own intelligence findings to suit whichever political party is controlling The White House. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

