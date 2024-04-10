Parents in Connecticut are absolutely irate after an elementary school teacher was spared a jail sentence, even after the former teacher was accused of sexually assaulting students. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: Parents in Connecticut are absolutely irate about an elementary school teacher that was spared a jail sentence even after the former teacher was accused of sexually assaulting students. I looked at this story and I tried to find that there was some reason for all of this break that this guy got. Did you see it?

Farron Cousins: You know, that is the first thing that popped into my mind too, is what actually happened here? Why is he being given this break? So, just so people understand, we’ve got this small town in Connecticut. This individual was an elementary school teacher, started in 1998, 54 years old, been teaching for decades. And the children, the little girls year after year would come in with these complaints, listen, he was touching us inappropriately. He was shoving his crotch in our faces. He was a big hugger, they said, taking lewd photographs of us in adult poses. And the administration did nothing. The fellow teachers that were told about this did nothing. They got indicted. But this guy gets off with zero days in prison.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So when I look at this story, the thing I do love in Connecticut, what is the Alford exception?

Farron Cousins: Alford plea. Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: The Alford plea. The Alford plea is it’s no plea of guilt. Is no plea of anything. It’s just we’re gonna let you go, basically. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: We’re gonna let you go because we looked at the facts. The facts were pretty overwhelming. He was doing things like touching their breasts. He was doing things like having them sit on his lap, inviting them over to his house. This guy’s a child predator. I mean, there’s no difference.

Farron Cousins: Well, and he had the photographs of these young girls on his computer.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: So, there’s no question. There is no question at all that this is what happened.

Mike Papantonio: So, what do you make of it? Why does a prosecutor say, or a judge, now the judge acted like, I didn’t have any, the judge could have stopped this plea. The judge tried to tell the dad who was really angry about it, no, I can’t do anything about it. This is awful. She could have, she had total discretion to stop the plea. Just so if this story ever gets out, you know this judge had the absolute discretion to say, this is ridiculous. Her argument that, gee, this is shameful, is a ridiculous argument.

Farron Cousins: Well, it’s reminiscent of the Hunter Biden plea deal. The judge in that case said, absolutely not. You’re not gonna.

Mike Papantonio: I’m not gonna allow.

Farron Cousins: So judges can do that in a heartbeat and it’s over. But to me, there’s more to this story. Unfortunately, we don’t have it.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, don’t you like at least the part that the people that were supposed to be, the administration, they were pulled into it too.

Farron Cousins: Yes.

Mike Papantonio:: And they should have been. They should have been prosecuted as well, because apparently they let it go on for years, didn’t do anything about it for years.

Farron Cousins: Right. And they had their warnings. They understood what was going on. It was almost overt with what this man was doing. And so I want, I’m putting out a call to action right here, some good investigative journalist.

Mike Papantonio: I’d like to know this story here.

Farron Cousins: Track this down. Find out who his connections are, if there’s any family tree, if there’s any business going on. There is a reason he was let go with no prison time and there’s gotta be some kind of connection there.

Mike Papantonio: Right now I’m not seeing the connection because there’s not enough in the story. But some journalists needs to take a look at this. When you go as far as saying, well, we’re gonna bring in the administration too, because they overlooked all of this. There’s favors going on when it’s that serious.