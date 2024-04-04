Donald Trump’s first criminal trial is starting in just under two weeks, and he is running out of options to delay it. But, there could be a chance for him to buy some more time, but only if he goes scorched earth on his own legal team. A former prosecutor has pointed out that his only chance of getting a significant delay would be to fire his entire team of lawyers, which would give him the ability to argue that his new team needs time to prepare and learn the case. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what could happen if Trump goes that route.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.