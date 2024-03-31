Republican Congressman James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, has admitted to a reporter this week that the effort to impeach President Biden is essentially dead, and the House will likely NOT end up voting on anything impeachment related. But Comer is still misleading the public about the results of his investigation, and he insists that the only reason they aren’t going to vote on it is because Democrats are choosing Party over country. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins calls out Comer’s lies.

Transcript:

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins

