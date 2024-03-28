America’s Lawyer E91: Tyson Foods has been facing calls for boycotts after they announced that they want to hire 40,000 migrants to replace American workers at their factories. An online group is preying on children and blackmailing them into committing acts of self harm – we’ll tell you what’s happening. And a new study has found that there are only a handful of working class people serving in state legislatures across the country, with most Americans being represented by trust fund babies with no real-world experiences. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.