A whistleblower against Boeing allegedly took his own life after testifying against the company recently, but his friends and family don’t believe this story at all. Something definitely smells rotten about this. Mike Papantonio is joined by Farron Cousins to talk about this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: A whistleblower against Boeing allegedly took his own life after testifying that the company recently had made a lot of mistakes. His friends and his family, they don’t believe this story. Something’s definitely wrong about this story. I’ve got Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins with me to talk about it. Farron, we’ve been doing media now together 20 years.

Farron Cousins: 20 years.

Mike Papantonio: 20 years. And we’ve seen these stories and I’ve heard you say from time to time, this is a story made for a movie, isn’t it? Talk about it.

Farron Cousins: Oh, 100%. You have this whistleblower 32 year former employee at Boeing, John Barnett. And Mr. Barnett was testifying, had been working against the company, basically as a whistleblower saying, listen, you’ve got doors flying off their airplanes right now. You’ve got other pieces of planes falling apart in the air. And it’s because they were using faulty materials. They would take the materials he testified from scrap yards, they would take it from junk piles and they knew that it was not up to par, but they’ve stuck it on the planes anyway. And so after telling the investigators this, after cooperating against the company, he’s found dead in his truck in a Holiday Inn parking lot. The day he testified. And the gun was in his hand. His finger was still on the trigger. Uh, but he had somehow still put a bullet through his temple.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Look, call on it. It is.

Farron Cousins: I mean, there’s no way.

Mike Papantonio: If the FBI doesn’t do their job here, and they won’t, by the way, they will not do their job. This has got too big of political ramifications. This goes all the way, all the way up the chain of command. This is something to where, if you look at this guy’s history, there’s never been a sign at all. He’s never had counseling. He’s never said to his wife, gee, I can’t take it anymore. I’m gonna kill. There’s no sign of it at all. But the sign is this, Boeing is under so much pressure right now. There’s never been a time in history, I dunno if you saw this, never a time in aviation, anywhere in the world where you’ve had this many failures by the same company. Now, what they try to say is, well, it’s the subcontractors. Right? Subcontractors aren’t doing their job. Tell the viewers why that’s nonsense.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This guy worked at the Boeing factory in Charleston. And he said, no. What happened was they brought in new teams a couple years ago, shortly before he retired. And these teams were nothing but the good old boys. They all came from the same former factory. They were all buddies, he testified. And so when they came in, the safety and the inspections kind of went out the window, which we have seen, my God, with every industry we’ve ever had to talk about. They bring in their own special guys. No more inspections, no more safety, no more following regulations. And that is exactly, based on what he said, what was taking place here.

Mike Papantonio: It’s hiding by subcontractors. That’s what it is. You say, look, we brought these people in. They didn’t do their job. Well, the subcontractor was set up not to do their job. They’re handpicked trolls that come in. They give Boeing cover. When Boeing is asked a question, why the hell did your windshield shatter? Why did your door fall off? Why did your wheel fall off? Well, you know, we gotta count on subcontractors. This is all, Boeing is making more money right now than they can spend. Okay. The profits are staggering. You know who helped them get there? Mrs. Haley, who just got knocked outta the race, I mean, she’s little Miss Boeing. And if you think about the way that they’ve progressed just in the last 10 years, their profit margins are skyrocketing. And so this man’s been murdered. There’s no question. Now whether Boeing did it, I don’t know, but he’s been murdered. And the point is that you’ll see the Feds aren’t gonna do anything about it.

Farron Cousins: Right. And the media is also not doing anything about this. You can only find this story, I don’t want to necessarily say in the fringe media, but in the independent media for sure. The corporate media is not touching this because they’ll tell you, well, we don’t want to get conspiratorial. No, it’s because you’re about to go to a commercial break and advertise a Boeing jet engine for some reason, acting like we’re gonna go and buy that.

Mike Papantonio: Right. Or a Boeing missile. You know, Boeing shows up, my God, they show up sometimes they’ll go through cycles. Okay. They’ll go through what I call war cycles. Okay, we’re going to go to war. Boeing comes on the air. Why? Because Boeing makes the missiles that go to war, and Boeing wants the network to support ’em in the war. It’s a cycle. If you watch over the years, it’s so predictable. But this is a case that this is a hell of a movie. It’s a hell of a book. It’s just.

Farron Cousins: Well, you got a new book that came out this week, “Suspicious Activity.”

Mike Papantonio: “Suspicious Activity.” This story is not quite as bad as, “Suspicious Activity,” because a lot of people were murdered. But the point is, it’s a story that’s gotta be told. And unfortunately, the Feds aren’t gonna do anything about it. There’s not gonna be a serious investigation here.