"Suspicious Activity" is an epic drama of intrigue, suspense, thrills, and legal combat—torn out of today's headlines.

“The purpose of the lawsuit is to fully expose the bank’s willing support to groups that are killing Americans—and others—overseas.” This announcement by attorney Nicholas “Deke” Deketomis sets up the gladiatorial arena between Big Banking and a team of well-meaning activist lawyers.

During the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars introduced the concept of IEDs and EFPs that seriously maim or kill. It appears that these bombs are still being made and utilized by terrorists overseas. Who is funding them? Could it possibly be a large global bank with a major branch in New York? Is a reverse money laundering scheme in place that allows money transactions to bypass Department of Justice sanctions?

Deke and his colleagues set out to uncover the deceit and bring the white collar criminals to justice. With the help of Michael’s friend, war veteran and whistleblower, Joel Hartbeck, the Deketomis team quickly discovers that they may have tackled more than they bargained for. As Deke’s lawsuit progresses, the sudden appearance of IEDs and EFPs on US highways cause death and destruction. Who is behind this evil?