Judge Aileen Cannon delivered an absolutely insane ruling on Monday evening as part of her jury instructions to both federal prosecutors and Trump’s legal team. The ruling says that members of the jury have to be given access to the highly sensitive classified documents that were uncovered at Mar-a-Lago – and if Jack Smith doesn’t allow that, then they jury will be instructed to assume that they were all personal documents that rightfully belonged to Donald Trump. This puts prosecutors in a horrible position, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.